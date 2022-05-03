Ar-We-Va girls run eighth at Woodbine Invitational

The Ar-We-Va girls accumulated a total of 29 points to place eighth out of nine schools at the Woodbine Track and Field Invitational on Thursday.

Treynor went home as your team champion with 143 points. Oakland Riverside was second with 94 points.

Ar-We-Va competed in one relay and it was a winner, as the Rockets took gold in the shuttle hurdle relay with Jamie Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller crossing first in one minute, 14.68 seconds.

Maggie Ragaller took second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.58) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.22).