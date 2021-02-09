Ar-We-Va girls shock Lo-Ma girls with nonconference win

The Ar-We-Va girls concluded their regular season on Saturday with a big 41-36 nonconference victory over Logan-Magnolia at Westside.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which will take on Paton-Churdan in a Class 1A regional first-round game on Thursday night at Churdan.

The Rockets trailed 12-10 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters, but the hosts outscored the visiting Panthers 18-7 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Jadeyn Smith paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 19 points and 11 rebounds to go with five shot blocks and two steals.

Sara Schurke contributed six points, seven boards and three assists.

Bridget Cameron also had six points and six boards.