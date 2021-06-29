Ar-We-Va girls shut out by East Sac County at Vail

A four-run fifth inning propelled East Sac County to a 5-0 nonconference softball victory over Ar-We-Va on Thursday night at Vail.

The loss was the second straight and third in four games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 7-7 overall on the year.

ESC opened the scoring with a run in the top of the third. It stayed 1-0 until the Raiders pushed four runs across in the fifth.

Ar-We-Va managed only three hits, all singles by Hannah Kraus, Sara Schurke and Jadeyn Smith.

Smith took the pitching loss, as she gave up the five runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk.