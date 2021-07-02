Ar-We-Va girls shut out by Tigers in RVC play

By Todd Danner
Ar-We-Va was limited to only three hits in a 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Woodbine on Monday night at Vail.
Ar-We-Va, which fell to Woodbine for the second time this season, moved to 8-6 in RVC play and 8-8 overall after Monday’s setback.
Up 1-0 after two innings, Woodbine added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to end the scoring.
Jamie Hausman, Sophie Jackson and Timberlen Koch all had singles for the Rockets.
Jadeyn Smith went all seven innings in the circle, as she gave up the three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks.