Ar-We-Va girls shut out by Tigers in RVC play

Ar-We-Va was limited to only three hits in a 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Woodbine on Monday night at Vail.

Ar-We-Va, which fell to Woodbine for the second time this season, moved to 8-6 in RVC play and 8-8 overall after Monday’s setback.

Up 1-0 after two innings, Woodbine added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to end the scoring.

Jamie Hausman, Sophie Jackson and Timberlen Koch all had singles for the Rockets.