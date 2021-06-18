Ar-We-Va girls shut out CR-B in RVC softball action

The Ar-We-Va girls earned their third consecutive victory on Wednesday night, as the Rockets posted a 10-0 shutout of Coon Rapids-Bayard in varsity softball action at Vail.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 6-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.

Jadeyn Smith threw all five innings for Ar-We-Va, as she gave up just two hits, struck out four and didn’t walk any Wildcat batters.

Ar-We-Va collected 13 hits in the win, as the Rockets opened the scoring with three runs in the first inning.

Kenzie Kock’s squad then scored one run in the second, three in the fourth and three in the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.

Hannah Kraus paced the Rockets by going 3-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Smith finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.

Maggie Ragaller also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.