Ar-We-Va girls snap six-game skid with victory over Woodbine

Ar-We-Va and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Westside.

In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls rallied from a five-point halftime deficit en route to picking up a 46-41 victory over the Tigers.

In the nightcap, the Woodbine boys raced out to a 27-19 halftime lead and left Westside with a 55-36 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket squad.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s five-point win snapped a six-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which improved to 2-6 in the RVC and 2-8 overall.

Down five at halftime, Ar-We-Va outscored Woodbine 10-2 in the third quarter to take a 29-26 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

The Rockets then made just enough big plays down the stretch for the win.

Woodbine didn’t help its own cause at the free throw line, as the Tigers were just 6-of-26 on foul shots in the game.

Eight different girls scored for Ar-We-Va in the win.