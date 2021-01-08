Ar-We-Va girls snap six-game skid with victory over Woodbine

Ar-We-Va and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Westside.
In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls rallied from a five-point halftime deficit en route to picking up a 46-41 victory over the Tigers.
In the nightcap, the Woodbine boys raced out to a 27-19 halftime lead and left Westside with a 55-36 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket squad.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s five-point win snapped a six-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which improved to 2-6 in the RVC and 2-8 overall.
Down five at halftime, Ar-We-Va outscored Woodbine 10-2 in the third quarter to take a 29-26 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
The Rockets then made just enough big plays down the stretch for the win.
Woodbine didn’t help its own cause at the free throw line, as the Tigers were just 6-of-26 on foul shots in the game.
Eight different girls scored for Ar-We-Va in the win.
Jadeyn Smith scored nine points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out two assists and had two steals for Ar-We-Va.
Hannah Kraus also had nine points, four boards, four steals and two assists.
Sara Schurke contributed eight points and seven boards. Bridget Cameron also had eight points, eight boards and two assists.
Maggie Ragaller finished with seven points.
Timberlen Kock wound up with three points and two boards.
Jamie Hausman had five rebounds and three assists, while Sophie Jackson had four boards to go with one point.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s 19-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 4-4 in RVC play and 6-4 overall.
Down eight at halftime at 27-19, Ar-We-Va was outscored 18-10 in the third quarter, as Woodbine opened up a 45-29 lead going into the fourth and final period.
Zach Schimmer was the lone Ar-We-Va player to reach double figures, netting 11 points with four boards to his credit.
Andres Cruz added eight points and three boards. Will Ragaller had seven points, four boards, four assists and two steals.