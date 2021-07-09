Ar-We-Va girls suffer tough one-run loss to St. Edmond in 1A regional play

A two-run sixth inning for Fort Dodge St. Edmond was the difference, as the Gaels slipped past Ar-We-Va 4-3 in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal softball game on Wednesday night at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex at Fort Dodge.
Playing at the site of the state softball tournament, Ar-We-Va saw its 2021 season end at 10-11 overall under head coach Kenzie Kock.
St. Edmond, on the other hand, improved to 16-10 overall with the win and will now take on top-ranked Newell-Fonda (33-4) in a Region 2 semifinal game tonight (Friday) at Newell.
Newell-Fonda moved on with an 11-1 regional quarterfinal win over Algona Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday night at Newell.
The matchup between the Rockets and Gaels was tight throughout.
St. Edmond scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the first inning, but Ar-We-Va responded with two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead.
After a scoreless third, St. Edmond pushed one run across in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at 2-2.
Ar-We-Va seemed to gain momentum in the top of the fifth. The Rockets loaded the bases after a walk to Delaney Schurke, a bloop single over the first baseman by Sophie Jackson and another walk to Hannah Kraus, but Kock’s club managed only one run before the threat ended.
After one out, Ar-We-Va’s No. 3 batter in the lineup, Maggie Ragaller, lifted a fly ball to center for the second out that scored Schurke on a sacrifice fly for a 3-2 Rocket lead.
With two runners still on for Ar-We-Va, St. Edmond was able to prevent more damage with another strikeout to end the inning.
St. Edmond threatened in the last of the fifth, but had a runner thrown out at the plate on a close play, as Ar-We-Va maintained its one-run lead going into the sixth.
Ar-We-Va went one-two-three in the top of the sixth, setting up St. Edmond’s two-run rally in the lower half.
St. Edmond’s Kacey Kruthoff led off and dealt a long fly ball to right field that got past the Rockets’ Timberlen Koch, allowing Kruthoff to race around the bases and tie the game at 3-3.
St. Edmond’s Lauren Gibb then singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ella Vratny.
With one out, St. Edmond’s Hadley Oswald blasted a double to the gap in right-center scoring Gibb with the go-ahead and eventual winning run.
Down to its final at bat in the top of the seventh, Ar-We-Va didn’t go down without a fight.
With one out after a Delaney Schurke strikeout, Jackson delivered her second single of the game and was pinch-ran for by Amber Ragaller.
After a strikeout by Hannah Kraus for out No. 2, Kora Obrecht reached on an infield blooper just in front of the pitcher to put runners on first and second with two outs.
St. Edmond’s Vratny, who threw the final four innings for the Gaels, then struck out Maggie Ragaller to end the game, thus striking out the side and leaving the tying and go-ahead runs stranded.
"I thought we had the momentum for the majority of the game. It just came down to that one inning in the sixth and they (St. Edmond) were able to take advantage and score two runs," commented Ar-We-Va’s Kock.
"I’m definitely proud, though, of how the girls played tonight. The battled all night and I couldn’t be more proud of them for the way they got to this point in the season," she added.
"We didn’t know a lot about St. Edmond. We knew we were going to have our hands full playing them on the their home field, but the girls played right with them and we had our opportunities," Kock noted.
Ar-We-Va was outhit 9-5.
Jackson paced the Rocket batters by going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Koch went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Jamie Hausman was 1-for-3 as well.
Besides Delaney scoring one run, the Rockets also got runs from Jadeyn Smith and Sara Schurke.
Smith threw six innings in the circle. She gave up the four runs on nine hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a St. Edmond batter.
Wednesday’s regional game was the final contest for three, five-year starters in Kraus, Smith and Sara Schurke.
"Those three girls were in key positions for us for five years, so we really relied on them for a lot and they’ve done everything that we asked of them, so they’re going to be tough to replace," Kock said.