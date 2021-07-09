Ar-We-Va girls suffer tough one-run loss to St. Edmond in 1A regional play

With one out after a Delaney Schurke strikeout, Jackson delivered her second single of the game and was pinch-ran for by Amber Ragaller.

After a strikeout by Hannah Kraus for out No. 2, Kora Obrecht reached on an infield blooper just in front of the pitcher to put runners on first and second with two outs.

St. Edmond’s Vratny, who threw the final four innings for the Gaels, then struck out Maggie Ragaller to end the game, thus striking out the side and leaving the tying and go-ahead runs stranded.

"I thought we had the momentum for the majority of the game. It just came down to that one inning in the sixth and they (St. Edmond) were able to take advantage and score two runs," commented Ar-We-Va’s Kock.

"I’m definitely proud, though, of how the girls played tonight. The battled all night and I couldn’t be more proud of them for the way they got to this point in the season," she added.

"We didn’t know a lot about St. Edmond. We knew we were going to have our hands full playing them on the their home field, but the girls played right with them and we had our opportunities," Kock noted.