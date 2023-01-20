 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ar-We-Va girls win battle of Rockets

  • 0

The Ar-We-Va girls snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night, as Jeremy Smith’s Rockets posted a 62-39 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Paton-Churdan at Westside.

The win was the fifth in seven games for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 4-6 in RVC play and 5-6 overall.

Up by only two at 8-6 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va went into halftime up six at 24-18.

An 18-10 scoring margin for Ar-We-Va in the third quarter opened up a 42-28 lead going into the fourth.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Then the hosts outscored the visiting Rockets 20-11 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Maggie Ragaller had a nice all-around game for Ar-We-Va with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Emma Leiting contributed 12 points with four, three-point baskets off the bench.

People are also reading…

Jamie Hausman had nine points, six boards and four steals.

Delaney Schurke finished with five points and two steals. Kora Obrecht chipped in with four points and 10 boards.

Kallie Bromert and Samantha Hinners each had three points as well for the winning Rockets.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeye game postponed

Hawkeye game postponed

The game scheduled for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury

Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Recommended for you