Ar-We-Va girls win battle of Rockets

The Ar-We-Va girls snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night, as Jeremy Smith’s Rockets posted a 62-39 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Paton-Churdan at Westside.

The win was the fifth in seven games for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 4-6 in RVC play and 5-6 overall.

Up by only two at 8-6 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va went into halftime up six at 24-18.

An 18-10 scoring margin for Ar-We-Va in the third quarter opened up a 42-28 lead going into the fourth.

Then the hosts outscored the visiting Rockets 20-11 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Maggie Ragaller had a nice all-around game for Ar-We-Va with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Emma Leiting contributed 12 points with four, three-point baskets off the bench.

Jamie Hausman had nine points, six boards and four steals.

Delaney Schurke finished with five points and two steals. Kora Obrecht chipped in with four points and 10 boards.

Kallie Bromert and Samantha Hinners each had three points as well for the winning Rockets.