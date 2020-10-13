Ar-We-Va girls winless at tough CAM Tournament

The Ar-We-Va girls went 0-3 in matches and 0-6 in games at the CAM Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Anita.

Sarah Smith’s Rocket squad lost to Underwood (2-21, 6-21), CAM (14-21, 15-21) and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (10-21, 11-21).

The results left Ar-We-Va at 6-15 overall in matches and 23-41 in games played heading into the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday at Woodbine.

"It was a tough tournament. The girls did some very positive things at times and were able to maintain some long rallies. However, we came out on the short end of those rallies," commented Smith.

Jadeyn Smith had seven kills and 13 digs for Ar-We-Va. Sara Schurke finished with 10 assists and four digs.