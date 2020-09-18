Ar-We-Va handles visiting Rams in three games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Ar-We-Va girls improved to 3-4 in matches with a 3-0 sweep of Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in nonconference volleyball action on Monday night at Westside.

Sarah Smith’s Rocket club defeated the visiting Rams 25-9, 25-23, 25-11, as the winners moved to 11-12 overall in games played on the season.

Jadeyn Smith contributed eight kills, three blocks and two digs for Ar-We-Va.

Maggie Ragaller added seven kills, six assists, four digs and two ace serves.

Sara Schurke tallied 10 assists, seven ace serves, three kills and two digs.

Schurke also was recognized for recently hitting 1,000 career assists.

Bridget Cameron had six ace serves, two kills and one block. Hannah Kraus had 10 digs.

Kora Obrecht finished with four kills. Jamie Hausman had three digs and one kill and Maris Cameron had two ace serves for the Rockets.