Ar-We-Va holds off rally from BV in conference baseball

Ar-We-Va raced out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and then held off a late charge by Boyer Valley en route to a 12-10 varsity baseball victory on Monday night at Westside.
Ar-We-Va, a 6-4 winner over BV back on June 1 at Dunlap, improved to 6-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 8-4 overall with Monday’s win.
The loss was the third in a row for BV, which fell to 3-8 in conference play and 4-10 overall.
Ar-We-Va led 6-1 after three innings.
BV got back in the game in the top of the fourth after a three-run home run off the bat of Jaidan Ten Eyck to make it 6-4.
The host Rockets then seemed to bust the game open with six runs in the last of the sixth to go up 12-4.
BV, though, came back with six runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by a three-run home run by Bobby Gross.
BV left two runners stranded on the bases in the seventh when Ar-We-Va’s Conner Kirsch, who started on the hill for Ar-We-Va and relieved in the fourth by Will Ragaller, returned to the mound and got the final out on a strikeout to preserve the win for the Rockets.
Ar-We-Va had 12 hits.
Cooper Kock went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ragaller went 2-for-3 with two runs. Conner Kirsch went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Damon Ehlers was 1-for4 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Braeden Kirsch finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Harley Molina also was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Kirsch threw three innings in all, allowing six runs on five hits with five Ks and five walks.
Ragaller tossed four innings in all, yielding four runs on one hit with five Ks and one walk.
For BV, Clay Roberts went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run.
Ten Eyck was 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two runs. Gross was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs.
Adam Puck went 1-for-2 with two runs. Hayden Soma was 1-for-3 with one run.
Jesse Soma started on the hill for BV and tossed five innings. He gave up seven runs on seven hits, struck out sevcen and walked two.