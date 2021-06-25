Ar-We-Va holds off rally from BV in conference baseball

Ar-We-Va raced out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and then held off a late charge by Boyer Valley en route to a 12-10 varsity baseball victory on Monday night at Westside.

Ar-We-Va, a 6-4 winner over BV back on June 1 at Dunlap, improved to 6-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 8-4 overall with Monday’s win.

The loss was the third in a row for BV, which fell to 3-8 in conference play and 4-10 overall.

Ar-We-Va led 6-1 after three innings.

BV got back in the game in the top of the fourth after a three-run home run off the bat of Jaidan Ten Eyck to make it 6-4.

The host Rockets then seemed to bust the game open with six runs in the last of the sixth to go up 12-4.

BV, though, came back with six runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by a three-run home run by Bobby Gross.