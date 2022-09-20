Ar-We-Va knocks off River Valley for second triumph in Eight-Man play

Ar-We-Va tallied its second consecutive football victory on Friday night, as the Rockets celebrated homecoming with a 51-38 Eight-Man, District 1 triumph over River Valley at Westside.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 2-1 in District 1 and 2-2 overall heading into this Friday’s district contest with Siouxland Christian at Sioux City.

Ar-We-Va led 14-6 after one quarter, 33-24 at halftime and 45-30 going into the final 12 minutes of play.

The Rockets had plenty of standouts on this night.

Quarterback Blayne Smith completed 15-of-25 passes for 151 yards with four touchdown throws of 18 yards to Wyatt Ragaller, 6 and 23 yards to Devon Ehlers and 25 yards to Wade Ragaller.

Wyatt Ragaller, who caught seven passes for 58 yards with the one TD reception, also ran the ball 21 times for 152 yards with three rushing scores of 9, 29 and 5 yards.

Wade Ragaller, who had three pass receptions for 51 yards with the one score, also rushed the ball 25 times for 143 yards with 16-yard TD run.

Ehlers finished with two pass receptions for 29 yards with the two TD catches. Harley Molina also had three catches for 13 yards.

Defensively for the Rockets, Wade Ragaller led with 14 tackles, including nine solos.

Wyatt Ragaller added 10 total tackles (six solos). Molina also had 6.5 tackles with four solos to his credit.

“Another back and forth contest in a hard fought, gritty win by our guys. Wyatt Ragaller and Wade Ragaller both had nice games on the ground behind our front line opening up nice running lanes for them,” commented Ar-We-Va co-head coach Austin Stoelk.