Ar-We-Va qualifies 10 athletes for state track and field meet

Kora Obrecht won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch, while Jadeyn Smith took first in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet.

Obrecht’s long jump effort sits 10th overall with Smith at 11th in the shot put going into the state competition.

The Rockets just missed being automatic qualifiers in the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays with second-place finishes, but both will still compete at the state meet.

The shuttle hurdle team of Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman and Obrecht ran one minute, 12.43 seconds, while the 4x100 foursome of Hannah Kraus, Hausman, Obrecht and Smith turned in a time of 52.93.

The shuttle hurdle team sits 16th overall with the4x100 squad at 15th in Class 1A.

Ragaller added a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.36, good enough to advance to the state meet with the 21st-fastest time.

Hausman was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.78.

Boys’ results