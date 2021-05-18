Ar-We-Va qualifies 10 athletes for state track and field meet

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Mondamin on Thursday to take part in a Class 1A state-qualifying track and field meet.
On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va netted 53 points and placed eighth in the final team standings.
Oakland Riverside was crowned the girls’ team champion with 92 points.
Logan-Magnolia was second with 90 points.
On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va finished eighth overall with 46 points.
Woodbine claimed the boys’ team championship with 132 points. Council Bluffs St. Albert was runnerup to the Tigers with 85 points.
In Class 1A, only the first-place finishers in each event advance to the state meet as automatic qualifiers with the next-best 14 performances from across the state also moving on.
The state meet is set for Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va had two individuals advance to state as automatic qualifiers after winning their events on Thursday.
Kora Obrecht won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch, while Jadeyn Smith took first in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet.
Obrecht’s long jump effort sits 10th overall with Smith at 11th in the shot put going into the state competition.
The Rockets just missed being automatic qualifiers in the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays with second-place finishes, but both will still compete at the state meet.
The shuttle hurdle team of Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman and Obrecht ran one minute, 12.43 seconds, while the 4x100 foursome of Hannah Kraus, Hausman, Obrecht and Smith turned in a time of 52.93.
The shuttle hurdle team sits 16th overall with the4x100 squad at 15th in Class 1A.
Ragaller added a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.36, good enough to advance to the state meet with the 21st-fastest time.
Hausman was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.78.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys had three automatic state-qualifying events on Thursday.
Individually, Cooper Kock won the high jump at 6-0 with Will Ragaller winning the long jump at 20-4.
Kock’s high jump effort sits eighth going into the state meet, while Ragaller is 15th among the state qualifiers in the long jump.
The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Ragaller, Zach Schimmer, Braeden Kirsch and Kock also qualified for the state meet with a first-place finish in 1:05.81, good for 16th overall in Class 1A.
Kock just missed being an automatic qualifier in the 110-meter high hurdles, as the junior took second overall in 15.70, which still advanced him to the state meet with the 10th-best performance.
Ragaller ran fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.58.
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Oakland Riverside 92; 2. Logan-Magnolia 90; 3. West Monona 87; 4. Woodbine 86.50; 5. Tri-Center 75; 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 74; 7. Fremont-Mills 67.50; 8. Ar-We-Va 53; 9. West Harrison 32; 10. East Mills 29; 11. Boyer Valley 26; 12. Sidney 25
Boys
1. Woodbine 132; 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 85; 3. West Monona 69; 4. Logan-Magnolia 68.50; 5. Tri-Center 68; 6. Oakland Riverside 61; 7. West Harrison 49; 8. Ar-We-Va 46; 9. East Mills 43.50; 10. Boyer Valley 37; 11. Sidney 33; 12. Fremont-Mills 22; 13. tie: Heartland Christian and Iowa School for the Deaf 9