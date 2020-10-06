Ar-We-Va rolls over Spartans with ground attack

Will Ragaller accounted for five touchdowns and Damon Ehlers rushed for three more scores, as Ar-We-Va cruised to a 61-12 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Eight-Man, District 8 football action on Friday night at Exira.

It was the second straight triumph for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 2-4 in District 8 and overall going into the Rockets’ regular season finale this Friday night against West Harrison at Westside.

Ar-We-Va stood out on both sides of the ball against the Spartans, as the Rockets scored on three of their first four offensive plays, while forcing four turnovers with seven quarterback sacks on the night.

Chris Petersen’s Ar-We-Va club recovered three fumbles and picked off a pass, as the Rockets led 18-0 after one quarter and 47-6 at halftime.

Ar-We-Va outscored Exira/EH-K 29-6 in the second quarter and scored 36 consecutive points during a stretch from the 7:55 mark of the second to the 6:02 mark of the third.