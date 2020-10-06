Ar-We-Va rolls over Spartans with ground attack

Will Ragaller accounted for five touchdowns and Damon Ehlers rushed for three more scores, as Ar-We-Va cruised to a 61-12 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Eight-Man, District 8 football action on Friday night at Exira.
It was the second straight triumph for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 2-4 in District 8 and overall going into the Rockets’ regular season finale this Friday night against West Harrison at Westside.
Ar-We-Va stood out on both sides of the ball against the Spartans, as the Rockets scored on three of their first four offensive plays, while forcing four turnovers with seven quarterback sacks on the night.
Chris Petersen’s Ar-We-Va club recovered three fumbles and picked off a pass, as the Rockets led 18-0 after one quarter and 47-6 at halftime.
Ar-We-Va outscored Exira/EH-K 29-6 in the second quarter and scored 36 consecutive points during a stretch from the 7:55 mark of the second to the 6:02 mark of the third.
Ragaller, who made the switch to quarterback for Ar-We-Va a week ago, had another stellar night under center, as he ran the ball 12 times for 157 yards with scoring runs of 41 yards, one yard and 12 yards.
Ragaller also threw a touchdown pass on his only attempt of the night with a 30-yarder to Zach Schimmer early in the first quarter.
Then Ragaller returned a kickoff 78 yards for a TD at the 4:08 mark of the fourth, as he finished the night with 155 return yards in all.
Ehlers complemented Ragaller by carrying the ball six times for 112 yards with scoring runs of 33, 37 and 11 yards.
Andres Cruz also got his name in the scoring column for Ar-We-Va, as he ran the ball three times for 18 yards with a 12-yard TD run midway through the fourth.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Cooper Kock led in tackles with 10 to go with an interception.
Ragaller had six tackles with a fumble recovery in the contest.
Cruz also had six tackles in the win. Schimmer finished with 4.5 tackles.
Cody Von Glan also had 4.5 tackles, including 3.5 sacks. Ehlers was in on three tackles with one QB sack.
Luke Smith and Jonathan Dose each fell on a fumble as well for the Rockets.
Ar-We-Va’s Petersen called it his team’s best and most consistent performance of the year.
"The kids did a great job of coming out quickly and taking control of the game. I felt like we dominated every aspect of this football game from the opening kickoff," Petersen said.
"It was great to get each kid a considerable amount of playing time due to the lead we were able to build by the half," he added.
"Our guys up front did a great job of opening the running game, as we averaged 11 yards per carry."
"We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Petersen said.