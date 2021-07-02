Ar-We-Va snaps minor skid with victory over Whiting

Ar-We-Va scored five runs over the final two innings, as the Rockets pulled off a 9-4 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory at Whiting on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 9-6 in the RVC and 9-9 overall.

Whiting led 3-1 after two innings before Ar-We-Va scored three times in the third to take a 4-3 lead.

Whiting tied it with a run in the fourth, but then Ar-We-Va took the lead for good at 5-4 with a run in the sixth.

The Rockets pushed four runs across in the seventh to end the scoring.

Ar-We-Va had 11 hits on the night.

Kora Obrecht went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Maggie Ragaller was 2-for-5 with one run.

Jadeyn Smith finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Jamie Hausman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.