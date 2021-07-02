 Skip to main content
Ar-We-Va snaps minor skid with victory over Whiting
Ar-We-Va snaps minor skid with victory over Whiting

Rocket girls at Whiting

Ar-We-Va scored five runs over the final two innings, as the Rockets pulled off a 9-4 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory at Whiting on Wednesday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which moved to 9-6 in the RVC and 9-9 overall.

Whiting led 3-1 after two innings before Ar-We-Va scored three times in the third to take a 4-3 lead.

Whiting tied it with a run in the fourth, but then Ar-We-Va took the lead for good at 5-4 with a run in the sixth.

The Rockets pushed four runs across in the seventh to end the scoring.

Ar-We-Va had 11 hits on the night.

Kora Obrecht went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Maggie Ragaller was 2-for-5 with one run.

Jadeyn Smith finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Jamie Hausman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Delaney Schurke went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Sophie Jackson was 1-for-3 with one RBI and Hannah Kraus wound up 1-for-5 with one RBI and one run.

Smith went the distance in the circle, as she gave up four runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts to her credit with one walk.

