Ar-We-Va squads fall to CAM in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Anita on Friday night and suffered a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball losses.
In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls strugged offensively, as the Rockets were limited to only five points over the final three quarters in a 55-15 loss to the Cougars.
In game two, CAM outscored Ar-We-Va 33-17 in the first half en route to a 72-40 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket club.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 40-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-2 in RVC play and overall on the young season.
Up 18-10 after one quarter, CAM then held Ar-We-Va scoreless in the second and third quarters, as the Cougars led 39-10 at halftime and 52-10 after three quarters.
Ar-We-Va won the fourth quarter by a 5-3 margin.
Timberlen Koch scored five points and grabbed five rebounds for Ar-We-Va.
Maggie Ragaller added five points and two steals.
Delaney Schurke contributed four points and three boards. Jamie Hausman had two points and two boards.
Sophie Jackson had two points and two boards, while Kora Obrecht finished with two points for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys slipped to 1-1 in RVC play and overall with Friday’s 32-point loss to CAM.
Leading 50-29 after three quarters, CAM outscored Ar-We-Va 22-11 over the final eight minutes to win going away.
Will Ragaller paced the Rockets with 15 points to go with five boards and two assists.
Cooper Kock added five points, five boards and two assists. Conner Kirsch had four points.