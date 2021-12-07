Ar-We-Va squads fall to CAM in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Anita on Friday night and suffered a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball losses.

In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls strugged offensively, as the Rockets were limited to only five points over the final three quarters in a 55-15 loss to the Cougars.

In game two, CAM outscored Ar-We-Va 33-17 in the first half en route to a 72-40 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket club.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 40-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-2 in RVC play and overall on the young season.

Up 18-10 after one quarter, CAM then held Ar-We-Va scoreless in the second and third quarters, as the Cougars led 39-10 at halftime and 52-10 after three quarters.

Ar-We-Va won the fourth quarter by a 5-3 margin.

Timberlen Koch scored five points and grabbed five rebounds for Ar-We-Va.