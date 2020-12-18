Ar-We-Va squads split with Coon Rapids-Bayard in RVC play

The Coon Rapids-Bayard girls and Ar-We-Va boys were winners in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action between the two schools on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.
In the opener, the CR-B girls outscored Ar-We-Va 15-1 in the fourth quarter en route to picking up a 50-35 victory.
In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club for the second game in a row rallied from a double-digit deficit to pull off a 50-44 truimph over the host Crusaders.
Girls’ results
The 15-point loss was the second setback in a row for Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va outfit, which fell to 1-4 in RVC play and overall.
CR-B led 23-15 at halftime, but Ar-We-Va outscored the Crusaders 19-12 in the third quarter to pull to within one at 35-34 to start the fourth.
The final eight minutes belonged to CR-B, as the hosts scored 15 of the 16 points in the quarter for the win.
CR-B went to the free throw line 17 times, including 16 in the second half alone.
Maggie Ragaller again paced Ar-We-Va with 12 points to go with eight rebounds and two steals.
Bridget Cameron added eight points, seven boards and two steals.
Jadeyn Smith tallied six points with 10 boards, two steals and one shot block.
Timberlen Koch had five points and one board.
Sara Schurke also had three points, two boards and two steals for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys won their second straight game in going to 3-2 in conference play and overall.
Down 12 at halftime at 28-16, Ar-We-Va would outscore CR-B 34-16 in the second half to pull out the win.
Ar-We-Va opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, but still trailed 37-31 going into the fourth.
The Rockets were able to tie the game at 43-43 late in the final quarter and took the lead for good at 45-44. Wilken’s club then scored the game’s final five points.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 19 points.
He was 11-of-12 at the free throw line, while contributing seven boards, two assists and two steals.
Zach Schimmer added 15 points, three boards and one assist. Cooper Kock tallied eight points, 10 boards and three assists.
Andres Cruz had five points and four boards, while Kyelar Cleveland had three points and three boards.