Ar-We-Va squads split with Coon Rapids-Bayard in RVC play

The Coon Rapids-Bayard girls and Ar-We-Va boys were winners in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action between the two schools on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.

In the opener, the CR-B girls outscored Ar-We-Va 15-1 in the fourth quarter en route to picking up a 50-35 victory.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club for the second game in a row rallied from a double-digit deficit to pull off a 50-44 truimph over the host Crusaders.

Girls’ results

The 15-point loss was the second setback in a row for Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va outfit, which fell to 1-4 in RVC play and overall.

CR-B led 23-15 at halftime, but Ar-We-Va outscored the Crusaders 19-12 in the third quarter to pull to within one at 35-34 to start the fourth.

The final eight minutes belonged to CR-B, as the hosts scored 15 of the 16 points in the quarter for the win.

CR-B went to the free throw line 17 times, including 16 in the second half alone.