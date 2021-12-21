Ar-We-Va squads swept by Westwood, Sloan in non-league matchups

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams dropped a pair of nonconference games to Westwood, Sloan on Thursday night at Westside.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls found it rough going on the offensive end in a 63-12 defeat at the hands of the Rebels.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club was outscored 15-2 in the second quarter, as the Rockets lost a 59-39 decision to the visiting Rebels.

Girls’ results

Thursday’s 51-point loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-5 overall on the season.

Already leading 23-5 after one quarter, Westwood outscored Ar-We-Va in the second quarter by a 20-3 margin to take a 43-8 lead at halftime.

The Rockets then failed to score in the third, while the Rebels posted 16 points en route to a 59-8 lead going into the fourth.

Dalaney Schurke led Ar-We-Va with four points, as she scored all four of her team’s points in the fourth quarter.

Maggie Ragaller added three points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Jamie Hausman and Timberlen Koch each had two points and two boards.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys suffered their fourth straight loss on Thursday night, as the Rockets fell to 1-4 overall on the year.

Down by only three at 13-10 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va struggled offensively in the second, as the Rebels outscored the hosts 15-2 en route to a 28-12 halftime lead.

The seconnd half was pretty much even with Westwood holding a 31-27 scoring advantage, but the first-half deficit was just too much for the Rockets to overcome.

Cooper Kock scored 15 points, gabbed five boards, collected four steals and had two assists for Ar-We-Va.

Emmett Neumann posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards to go with two assists.