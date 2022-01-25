Ar-We-Va squads take two from Paton-Churdan

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams completed a sweep on Thursday night, as the Rocket girls and boys earned Rolling Valley Conference victories over Paton-Churdan at Churdan.

In game one, Ar-We-Va got double-double efforts from Jamie Hausman and Maggie Ragaller, as the Rocket girls won their second game of the season with a 59-31 victory.

In game two, Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock and Conner Kirsch combined for 37 points in leading Matt Wilken’s Rocket club to a 58-44 triumph over the host Rockets.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va’s 28-point win snapped a six-game losing streak, as the winning Rockets improved to 2-8 in RVC play and 2-12 overall.

Ar-We-Va got off to a 6-0 lead, built it to 12-2 with three minutes left, and led 15-6 after one quarter of play.

Jeremy Smith’s club then led 25-14 at halftime and 45-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Hausman’s double-double effort included 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists.

She drained four, three-point baskets and netted 12 of her 22 points in the second half.

Ragaller also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists and four steals.

She tallied 11 of her 15 points before halftime.

Delaney Schurke contributed eight points, all in the second half.

Timberlen Koch had six points, three steals, two boards and two assists.

Sophie Jackson also had six points and nine rebounds. Kallie Bromert finished with two points for the winners.

Boys’ results

Thursday’s meeting was the first of the season between the two schools, as Ar-We-Va improved to 3-7 in RVC play and 5-9 overall with the win.

Ar-We-Va got out to a 14-6 first-quarter lead and led 31-23 halftime.

Wilken’s club upped its lead to 16 at 48-32 to start the fourth quarter.

P-C got as close as 10 points at 54-44 with three minutes remaining, but the visiting Rockets finished on a 5-0 run the rest of the way to win by 15.

Kock recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 boards to go with two steals.

Kock scored 10 of his 19 points in the second half.

Conner Kirsch added 18 points, five boards and four assists. He drained five, three-point baskets on the night and scored nine points in each half.

Will Ragaller chipped in with eight points, six boards, six assists and two steals.

Emmett Neumann had five points, eight boards and two steals. Braeden Kirsch finished with four points and nine boards.