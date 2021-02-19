Ar-We-Va stays with Hawkeyes in district setback

The Ar-We-Va boys gave West Harrison all it could handle before dropping a 74-61 decision to the Hawkeyes in a Class 1A District 16 quarterfinal basketball game on Monday night at Mondamin.

With the loss. Ar-We-Va’s season came to an end at 8-11 overall, as Matt Wilken’s Rocket club lost to West Harrison for the third time this season.

West Harrison jumped up 23-15 after the first quarter, but Ar-We-Va outscored the Hawkeyes 16-10 in the second to pull to within 33-31 at halftime.

West Harrison then led by seven at 54-47 to start the fourth quarter.

The Rockets stayed within striking distance over the final eight minutes, but just never could get over the hump, as the Hawkeyes would keep the lead between seven and 10 points throughout the last four minutes for the win.

Senior Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 22 points to go with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one shot block.

Will Ragaller added 15 points, four assists and one steal.