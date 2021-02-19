Ar-We-Va stays with Hawkeyes in district setback

The Ar-We-Va boys gave West Harrison all it could handle before dropping a 74-61 decision to the Hawkeyes in a Class 1A District 16 quarterfinal basketball game on Monday night at Mondamin.
With the loss. Ar-We-Va’s season came to an end at 8-11 overall, as Matt Wilken’s Rocket club lost to West Harrison for the third time this season.
West Harrison jumped up 23-15 after the first quarter, but Ar-We-Va outscored the Hawkeyes 16-10 in the second to pull to within 33-31 at halftime.
West Harrison then led by seven at 54-47 to start the fourth quarter.
The Rockets stayed within striking distance over the final eight minutes, but just never could get over the hump, as the Hawkeyes would keep the lead between seven and 10 points throughout the last four minutes for the win.
Senior Zach Schimmer led Ar-We-Va with 22 points to go with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one shot block.
Will Ragaller added 15 points, four assists and one steal.
Andres Cruz chipped in with eight points, three boards and one assist.
Cooper Kock finished with a nice all-around performance of seven points, six boards, three steals, two assists and two shot blocks.
Senior Kalon Cleveland also had three points and one steal. Emmett Neumann, Braeden Kirsch and Mason Burgart all had two points for the Rockets.
West Harrison’s 13-point win on Monday night followed up victories over Ar-We-Va of 59-54 and 63-51 in regular season Rolling Valley Conference matchups.
Sage Evans led West Harrison’s attack on Monday night with 25 points.
Teammate Koleson Evans added 24 points for the Hawkeyes, which moved to 17-5 overall.