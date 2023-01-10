Ar-We-Va takes two from Boyer Valley

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams came away with victories over Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference action on Friday night at Dunlap.

In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls continued their recent hot streak with a 53-49 triumph over the host Lady Bulldogs.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys put together one of their best efforts of the season in rolling to a 62-21 victory over Patrick Putnam’s BV club.

Girls’ results

Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va squad tallied its fourth consecutive victory on Friday night, as the Rockets improved to 3-4 in RVC play and 4-4 overall.

The loss for BV dropped Cody Freland’s Lady Bulldog club to 1-5 in the conference and 1-8 overall.

Ar-We-Va led by six at 12-6 after one quarter and went into halftime with a five-point edge at 22-17.

BV outscored Ar-We-Va by two at 17-15 in the third quarter to pull to within 37-34 to start the fourth.

BV managed to take the lead late, but key baskets for Ar-We-Va down the stretch by Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller lifted the Rockets to the win.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 17 points, adding six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Delaney Schurke had nine points, six boards, three steals and one assist.

Kora Obrecht also had nine points, 11 boards and one steal. Jamie Hausman finished with seven points, six boards, four steals, two assists and one steal.

Amber Ragaller contributed six points and one board. Samantha Hinners also had five points, four boards and one block.

For BV, Sylvia Sullivan led the way with 14 points to go with eight boards, one assist and one block.

Jessica O’Day recorded a double-double with 11 points and a whopping 25 boards to go with four steals, two assists and two blocks.

Lauren Malone added 10 point and four assists.

Maria Puck had six points, five steals, three assists and two boards.

Ava Klinker also had six points, while Zoey Yanak wound up with two points and six boards for the hosts.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va’s 41-point victory on Friday night snapped a two-game losing streak for the Rockets, as Matt Wilken’s club improved to 2-5 in RVC play and 2-6 overall.

After outscoring BV 17-4 in the first quarter, Ar-We-Va put up 28 points in the second and limited BV to 11, as the Rockets went into halftime with a comfortable 45-15 advantage.

Ar-We-Va then led 56-15 going into the fourth after the Rockets netted 11 points and shut out the host Bulldogs.

Emmett Neumann tallied 11 points and six boards for Ar-We-Va.

Wyatt Ragaller also had 11 points, nine boards, three assists and two steals.

Harley Molina added nine points three boards.

Kyelar Cleveland finished with nine points, six boards and three assists.

Blayne Smith contributed eight points and five assists. Wade Ragaller had eight points and three boards.

Tyson Von Glan chipped in with two points and four boards. Devon Ehlers had two points and two boards, while Jon Riesselman wound up with two points and two steals for the Rockets.

For BV, Evan Ten Eyck led the Bulldogs with 12 points and six boards to go with two steals and one block.

Josh Gorden added five points and two boards, while Drew Volkmann rounded out the scoring for BV with four points to go with two steals and one board.

BV shot just 16.3 percent (7-43) from the field, including a 4-of-18 performance from three-point range.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over 23 times in the loss.