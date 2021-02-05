Ar-We-Va takes two tough losses at home against Spartans

Jadeyn Smith recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

Maris Cameron had five points. Bridget Cameron had four points and three boards.

Sara Schurke also chipped in with two points, adding three boards and three assists.

Hannah Kraus had five assists for the Rockets, which had lost 79-42 to the Spartans back on December 22, 2020, at Elk Horn.

Boys’ results

The nine-point defeat was the second loss in a row for Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club, which moved to 6-7 in RVC play and 8-9 overall.

Ar-We-Va led a tight first half, as the Rockets were up 10-7 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime.

Exira/EH-K rallied to take a 27-25 lead after three quarters and then outscored the Rockets 18-11 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Cooper Kock led the Ar-We-Va boys with 12 points, adding five boards and two steals.