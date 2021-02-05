Ar-We-Va takes two tough losses at home against Spartans

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys were at home on Tuesday night and lost a pair of Rolling Valley Conference games to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.
In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls played spirited ball in the first half, but wound up suffering a 55-34 loss to the unbeaten Spartans.
In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys hung tough despite struggling from the field in a 45-36 setback to the visiting Spartans.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s 21-point loss was the fourth defeat in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 3-10 in RVC play and 3-14 overall.
With the win, the Class 1A, fifth-ranked Exira/EH-K girls moved to 18-0 overall.
Ar-We-Va started big with a 13-9 first quarter lead and went into halftime tied at 19-19 with the Spartans.
A pair of 12-0 runs to start the third and fourth quarters propelled Exira/EH-K, as the Spartans outscored the Rockets 36-15 in the second half.
Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 12 points to go with six rebounds.
Jadeyn Smith recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Maris Cameron had five points. Bridget Cameron had four points and three boards.
Sara Schurke also chipped in with two points, adding three boards and three assists.
Hannah Kraus had five assists for the Rockets, which had lost 79-42 to the Spartans back on December 22, 2020, at Elk Horn.
Boys’ results
The nine-point defeat was the second loss in a row for Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club, which moved to 6-7 in RVC play and 8-9 overall.
Ar-We-Va led a tight first half, as the Rockets were up 10-7 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime.
Exira/EH-K rallied to take a 27-25 lead after three quarters and then outscored the Rockets 18-11 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Cooper Kock led the Ar-We-Va boys with 12 points, adding five boards and two steals.
Zach Schimmer chipped in with eight points and six boards. Will Ragaller had five points and eight boards.
Ragaller and Schimmer both fouled out in the fourth quarter with the visiting Spartans taking advantage.
Andres Cruz also had four points, five boards and four steals.
Braeden Kirsch had two points, while Emmett Neumann hauled down nine boards for the Rockets, which had lost a tough 56-52 decision in overtime to the Spartans back on Dec. 22, 2020, at Elk Horn.