Ar-We-Va teams compete at Rolling Valley Conference Track and Field Meet

The Ar-We-Va girls ran third and boys sixth at the Rolling Valley Conference Track and Field Meet on Monday at Woodbine.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 79 points as a team. Woodbine won the team championship with 143 points.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va garnered 44 team points. Woodbine also won the boys’ team title with 148 points.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va took gold in four events on Monday.

Kora Obrecht paced the Rockets by being in on three conference titles.

Obrecht won the long jump with an effort of 15 feet and took first in the 400-meter dash in one minute, 05.35 seconds.

Ar-We-Va also won the sprint medley and 4x200 relays.

The sprint medley team of Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman, Jadeyn Smith and Obrecht ran 2:01.65, while the 4x200 foursome of Kraus, Kallie Bromert, Maggie Ragaller and Smith crossed first in 1:59.32.