Ar-We-Va teams compete at Rolling Valley Conference Track and Field Meet

The Ar-We-Va girls ran third and boys sixth at the Rolling Valley Conference Track and Field Meet on Monday at Woodbine.
On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 79 points as a team. Woodbine won the team championship with 143 points.
On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va garnered 44 team points. Woodbine also won the boys’ team title with 148 points.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va took gold in four events on Monday.
Kora Obrecht paced the Rockets by being in on three conference titles.
Obrecht won the long jump with an effort of 15 feet and took first in the 400-meter dash in one minute, 05.35 seconds.
Ar-We-Va also won the sprint medley and 4x200 relays.
The sprint medley team of Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman, Jadeyn Smith and Obrecht ran 2:01.65, while the 4x200 foursome of Kraus, Kallie Bromert, Maggie Ragaller and Smith crossed first in 1:59.32.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Obrecht and Hausman took second in 1:14.54.
Ragaller also was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:15.49.
Smith threw 36-8 1/2 in the shot put for third place. Trista Reis placed third in the 1,500-meter run in 6:06.91.
And, the Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of Kraus, Hausman, Sara Schurke and Smith ran third in 55.97.
Boys’ results
Leading the way for Ar-We-Va on Monday was Cooper Kock, who placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.78.
Kock also took third in the high jump at 5-10.
The Rockets’ sprint medley relay team of Jon Dose, Kock, Will Ragaller and Zach Schimmer finished third in 1:44.70.
Picking up individual fourths were Ragaller in the long jump (19-2) and Keaton Rosener in the 1,600-meter run (5:32.28).
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Woodbine 143; 2. CAM 125; 3. Ar-We-Va 79; 4. Glidden-Ralston 72; 5. Boyer Valley 55; 6. West Harrison 41; 7. Exira/EH-K 37; 8. Paton-Churdan 20; 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4