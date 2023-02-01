Ar-We-Va teams fall at home to Ridge View

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Ridge View in nonconference basketball action on January 23 at Westside.

In game one, Ridge View outscored the Ar-We-Va girls 34-14 in the first half, as the Rockets suffered a 59-33 loss at home.

In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club took visiting Ridge View down to the wire before dropping a 63-59 contest.

Girls’ results

The 26-point loss was the second setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 5-8 overall.

Up 20 at halftime at 34-14, Ridge View went into the fourth quarter with a 47-28 advantage.

Kora Obrecht led Ar-We-Va with nine points to go with five rebounds and two steals.

Maggie Ragaller added eight points, three boards, three assists and two steals.

Delaney Schurke also had eight points and two boards. Jamie Hausman finished with four points and five boards as well.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys battled all night against a quality Ridge View team.

Ridge View led 31-27 at halftime and 47-44 going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va fought back to take a 51-50 lead with 4:43 left to play, but Ridge View then went on a 7-0 run to lead 57-51 with three minutes remaining.

Ar-We-Va followed with a 5-0 run to pull to within 57-56, but Ridge View then scored four straight to make it 61-56 with 1:17 left on the clock.

It stayed that way until a Wade Ragaller three-point basket with a 14 seconds left pulled the Rockets to within 61-59.

Ridge View then sealed the game at the free throw line, sinking foul shots with 12 seconds showing and seven seconds left for the four-point win.

Harley Molina led Ar-We-Va with 13 points, adding three steals and two assists.

Wyatt Ragaller had 11 points, six boards and two assists.

Emmett Neumann finished with nine points, 10 boards, two steals and two blocks.

Blayne Smith had nine points, five boards, five steals and three assists.

Kyelar Cleveland contributed eight points, nine boards and three assists, while Wade Ragaller had eight points, three boards and two assists.