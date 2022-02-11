Ar-We-Va teams fall at home to visiting CAM in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys wrapped up their regular seasons on Tuesday night hosting CAM in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action at Westside.

In game one, the CAM girls raced out to a 15-4 first-quarter lead en route to a 55-19 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, the CAM boys used an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to knock off Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va squad by a 56-48 final.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 36-point loss finished Ar-We-Va at 3-12 in RVC play, while the Rockets moved to 3-17 overall on the season.

Down 11 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va was outscored 17-5 in the second, as the visiting Cougars went into halftime up 23 at 32-9.

CAM then outscored Ar-We-Va 13-5 in the third quarter for a 45-14 lead going into the fourth.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with five points, adding five boards and four steals.

Jamie Hausman had four points, two boards and two steals.

Sophie Jackson, the team’s lone senior, finished with four points and four boards in her final home game for the Rockets.

Samantha Hinners had three points and five boards. Kallie Bromert also had three points, two boards and two steals.

Timberlen Koch and Delaney Schurke each pulled down two boards for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys had visiting CAM on the ropes before the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

With the loss, Ar-We-Va finished 5-11 in RVC play, while moving to 7-14 overall going into a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal game against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday, February 14, at Coon Rapids.

Ar-We-Va jumped by six after one quarter at 15-9, but CAM outscored the Rockets 15-7 in the second to take a slim 24-22 lead at halftime.

A four-point advantage for Ar-We-Va at 16-12 in the third quarter gave the hosts a 38-36 lead going into the fourth.

The two teams were tied at 41-41 with just over five minutes left when CAM followed with an 8-0 run to make it 49-41 with 2:43 left to play.

Ar-We-Va got to within six at 49-43 just 20 seconds later, the Rockets would not get any closer, as CAM then scored four consecutive points to make it 53-43 with 1:46 remaining.

The Cougars were able to put the hosts away at the free throw line.

Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 17 points to go with four boards, two assists and two steals.

Cooper Kock chipped in with nine points and five boards. Emmett Neumann had six points and five boards.

Braeden Kirsch also had five points and three boards. Kyelar Cleveland finished with three points and two assists.