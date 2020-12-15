Ar-We-Va teams split with CAM in conference play

Bridget Cameron had six points, 13 boards and two assists. Jadeyn Smith finished with four points, eight boards and four steals.

Jamie Hausman also had three points. Hannah Kraus contributed two points, four boards and two assists. Timberlen Kock also had two points and three boards, while Kora Obrecht wound up with two points as well for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys snapped a two-game losing streak with Friday’s 11-point victory, as the Rockets moved to 2-2 in conference play and overall.

The two teams were tied 11-11 after one quarter and CAM led 29-25 at halftime.

The Cougars then took a 49-43 lead into the fourth quarter and led 54-47 with five minutes left to play.

Ar-We-Va, though, would then outscore CAM 26-8 the rest of the way, including 18-2 over the final three minutes for the win.

Ar-We-Va’s Zach Schimmer drained a three-point basket with just over a minute remaining to put the Rockets up 62-60, as the hosts outscored CAM 11-2 in the final minute.