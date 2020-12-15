Ar-We-Va teams split with CAM in conference play

The CAM girls and Ar-We-Va boys came away with victories in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action between the two schools on Friday night at Westside.
In game one, CAM raced out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead, as the Cougars picked up a 69-42 vitory over Jeremy Smith’s Ar-We-Va squad.
In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys put together a big fourth-quarter rally, as Matt Wilken’s Rocket club earned a 73-62 triumph over the visiting Cougars.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 27-point loss dropped the Ar-We-Va girls to 1-3 in the RVC and overall.
CAM enjoyed a 38-19 halftime lead and went into the fourth quarter with a 51-29 advantage.
Ar-We-Va hurt itself by committing 33 turnovers in the defeat.
Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with 14 points to go with four rebounds.
Ragaller scored nine of her 14 points in the second half.
Sara Schurke added eight points, three boards, two steals and one assist.
Bridget Cameron had six points, 13 boards and two assists. Jadeyn Smith finished with four points, eight boards and four steals.
Jamie Hausman also had three points. Hannah Kraus contributed two points, four boards and two assists. Timberlen Kock also had two points and three boards, while Kora Obrecht wound up with two points as well for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys snapped a two-game losing streak with Friday’s 11-point victory, as the Rockets moved to 2-2 in conference play and overall.
The two teams were tied 11-11 after one quarter and CAM led 29-25 at halftime.
The Cougars then took a 49-43 lead into the fourth quarter and led 54-47 with five minutes left to play.
Ar-We-Va, though, would then outscore CAM 26-8 the rest of the way, including 18-2 over the final three minutes for the win.
Ar-We-Va’s Zach Schimmer drained a three-point basket with just over a minute remaining to put the Rockets up 62-60, as the hosts outscored CAM 11-2 in the final minute.
Ar-We-Va helped its cause by sinking 20-of-30 attempts at the free throw line.
Three players reached double figures for Ar-We-Va, led by Will Ragaller, who netted 19 points to go with nine boards and three steals.
Ragaller scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half.
Schimmer added 17 points, five boards and three steals, while Cooper Kock contributed 14 points, seven boards and two steals.
Schimmer scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, while Kock netted eight of his 14 points in the first half.
Braeden Kirsch also had seven points and three boards. Andres Cruz tallied six points with two steals.
Kyelar Cleveland had five points and three boards. Kalon Cleveland also had five points for the Rockets.
"We really limited our turnovers and fought our butts off," commented Ar-We-Va’s Wilken.
"The guys didn’t quit, played hard and kept chopping when we were down 10," the Rocket boss remarked.