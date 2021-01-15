Ar-We-Va teams split with Paton-Churdan in RVC action

The Paton-Churdan girls and Ar-We-Va boys were winners in Rolling Valley Conference matchups between the two schools on Tuesday night at Churdan.
In the opener, the P-C girls outscored Ar-We-Va 41-11 over the final three quarters, as the host Rockets earned a 52-24 victory over Jeremy Smith’s visiting Rockets.
In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys jumped up 29-5 after the first quarter and never looked back in a 57-30 lopsided triumph.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va’s 28-point loss was the second defeat to Paton-Churdan this season, as Smith’s Rocket squad fell to 2-7 in RVC play and 2-10 overall.
Down 11-3 midway through the first quarter, Ar-We-Va ended the initial period on a 10-0 run for a 13-11 lead going into the second.
P-C then held Ar-We-Va scoreless in the second quarter, as the host Rockets netted eight points en route to a 19-13 lead at halftime.
Tom Kennedy’s P-C club then outscored Ar-We-Va 20-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-21 lead into the fourth.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with eight points and 11 rebounds to go with three steals.
Bridget Cameron added four points, six boards and one steal.
Hannah Kraus chipped in with three points, six steals and two boards.
Maggie Ragaller also had three points, while Timberlen Koch finished with three points, four steals and two boards.
Jamie Hausman had three points and two boards as well.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s 27-point win for Ar-We-Va snapped a two-game losing streak, as Matt Wilken’s Rocket club improved to 5-4 in the RVC and 7-5 overall.
Up 24 after one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored P-C 12-4 in the second for a 41-9 advantage at halftime.
It was 51-21 going into the fourth.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 17 points to go with seven boards, five assists and three steals.
Zach Schimmer added 14 points, three boards, two assists and two steals.
Cooper Kock also had eight points and a team-high 15 boards.