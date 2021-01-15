Ar-We-Va teams split with Paton-Churdan in RVC action

The Paton-Churdan girls and Ar-We-Va boys were winners in Rolling Valley Conference matchups between the two schools on Tuesday night at Churdan.

In the opener, the P-C girls outscored Ar-We-Va 41-11 over the final three quarters, as the host Rockets earned a 52-24 victory over Jeremy Smith’s visiting Rockets.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys jumped up 29-5 after the first quarter and never looked back in a 57-30 lopsided triumph.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va’s 28-point loss was the second defeat to Paton-Churdan this season, as Smith’s Rocket squad fell to 2-7 in RVC play and 2-10 overall.

Down 11-3 midway through the first quarter, Ar-We-Va ended the initial period on a 10-0 run for a 13-11 lead going into the second.

P-C then held Ar-We-Va scoreless in the second quarter, as the host Rockets netted eight points en route to a 19-13 lead at halftime.

Tom Kennedy’s P-C club then outscored Ar-We-Va 20-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-21 lead into the fourth.