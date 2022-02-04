Ar-We-Va teams split with West Harrison in league competition

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys traveled to Mondamin on Tuesday night and returned home with split in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action.

In the opener, the Ar-We-Va girls raced out to 9-0 lead that fueled the Rockets to a 40-33 victory over the Hawkeyes.

In the nightcap, West Harrison jumped up 27-15 at halftime en route to a 59-42 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club.

Girls’ results

For Ar-We-Va, Tuesday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak, as the Rockets beat West Harrison for the second time this season in moving to 3-10 in RVC play and 3-15 overall.

Ar-We-Va led 9-2 after one quarter and 27-13 at halftime. The Rockets then led 32-23 going into the fourth.

West Harrison got to within five at 36-31 with just over three minutes remaining, but the Rockets were able to hold off the Hawkeyes down the stretch.

Jamie Hausman paced Ar-We-Va with 17 points to go with eight rebounds, and two steals.

Maggie Ragaller recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

Timberlen Koch netted six points with 10 boards and six assists.

Delaney Schurke had five points, five boards and two assists. Sophie Jackson also had four caroms for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys played right with one of the top teams in the RVC for the majority of the contest.

With the 17-point loss, Ar-We-Va fell to 4-9 in the RVC and 6-12 overall, as the Rockets lost for the second time this season to the Hawkeyes after a 59-27 defeat back on December 21 at Westside.

On Tuesday night, Ar-We-Va jumped up 8-2 early on, but West Harrison followed with a 13-0 run for a 15-8 lead with just over six minutes left in the second.

Up 15-12 with four minutes left, West Harrison finished second on a 12-3 run to take a 27-15 lead into halftime.

The Hawkeyes led by 15 at 43-28 going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va got to within 11 points a couple of times over the final eight minutes, but the Hawkeyes went 8-of-8 at the free throw line down the stretch for the win.

Conner Kirsch led Ar-We-Va’s attack with 12 points to go with four boards, three assists and two shot blocks.

Cooper Kock added 11 points, six boards and one block. Will Ragaller had eight points, six boards and three assists.