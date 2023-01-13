Ar-We-Va teams split with Wildcats in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va basketball teams managed a split with Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference action on Tuesday night at Glidden.

In the opener, the host G-R girls outscored Ar-We-Va 34-18 in the second half en route to a 69-41 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, Ar-We-Va forced overtime with a big fourth quarter and then pulled out a 53-49 victory over the host Wildcats.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 28-point defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 3-5 in RVC play and 4-5 overall.

The win for G-R also avenged a 55-37 loss to Ar-We-Va in their first conference matchup back on December 17 at Westside.

In Tuesday’s game, G-R led 16-9 after one quarter and 35-23 at halftime.

The Wildcats then outscored the Rockets 15-4 in the third quarter to take a 50-27 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.

Emma Leiting led Ar-We-Va with eight points to go with four rebounds.

Maggie Ragaller added six points and three boards. Samantha Hinners and Makayla Schrad each had six points as well.

Jamie Hausman finished with five points and four boards. Kora Obrecht also had three points, seven boards and two steals for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s victory for Ar-We-Va was its second of the season over G-R this season, as the Rockets improved to 3-5 in RVC play and 3-6 overall.

G-R led 27-18 at halftime only to watch Ar-We-Va outscore the host Wildcats by the same 27-18 scoring scnerio in the second half, including a 17-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 45-45.

Ar-We-Va then outscored G-R 8-4 in the extra four-minute overtime period, including 6-2 over the final three minutes for the win.

Wyatt Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 15 points, adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Emmett Neumann recorded a double-double with 10 points, 10 boards, four steals and one shot block.

Blayne Smith contributed 10 points, three boards and three steals.

Harley Molina had seven points, four assists and two steals. Kyelar Cleveland finished with six points, six boards, three steals and two assists, while Wade Ragaller wound up with five points, three boards and two assists.