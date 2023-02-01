 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ar-We-Va teams split with Woodbine in RVC play

Ar-We-Va and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on January 24 at Westside.

In game one, the Class 1A, sixth-ranked Woodbine girls outscored Ar-We-Va 40-15 in the second half en route to a 68-30 victory over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In game two, the Ar-We-Va boys rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to pull out a 60-53 victory over the visiting Tigers.

Girls’ results

Woodbine didn’t pull away from the Ar-We-Va girls until late in the third quarter.

The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-8 in RVC play and 5-9 overall.

Woodbine improved to 11-1 in RVC action and 15-1 overall.

Woodbine led 28-15 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters. The Tigers then outscored the Rockets 26-8 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine’s attack with 30 points, including 20 in the second half. She sank five, three-point baskets in the win.

Nicole Sherer and Amanda Newton each had nine points for the Tigers.

Nicole Hoefer and Danyelle Steinkuehler had six apiece. Addison Erickson finished with five points as well.

For Ar-We-Va, Samantha Hinners led with 11 points.

Maggie Ragaller added nine points, followed by Kora Obrecht with five, Delaney Schurke with three and Jamie Hausman with two.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va’s seven-point win avenged a 14-point setback to Woodbine in their first meeting back on December 13 at Woodbine.

With the triumph, Ar-We-Va moved to 4-7 in RVC play and 5-9 overall.

The loss, meanwhile, dropped Woodbine to 7-4 in the league and 11-5 overall.

Woodbine led 32-23 at halftime, but Ar-We-Va put together an outstanding second half, as the Rockets outscored the Tigers 37-21, including 19-5 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Ar-We-Va regained the lead at 54-53 late and then drained six consecutive free throws down the stretch.

Three Ar-We-Va boys reached double figures.

Wyatt Ragaller led the Rockets with 17 points to go with seven boards and two steals.

Wade Ragaller added 15 points, three steals and two boards.

Emmett Neumann recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

Blayne Smith had seven points, seven assists, four boards and one steal, while Harley Molina had six points and three assists.

Kyelar Cleveland also had four points, six boards and two assists.

For Woodbine, Carter Gruver tossed in 21 points with five boards and four assists.

Brodyn Pryor had 12 points. Carson Kelley added 10 points and five boards.

Jax Pryor had seven points and three boards.

Kylon Reisz wound up with three points, nine boards and three assists.

