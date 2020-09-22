Ar-We-Va topped by Glidden-Ralston in Eight-Man play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller each scored two touchdowns for Ar-We-Va on Friday night, but the Rockets were on the short end of the scoreboard in a 48-34 loss to Glidden-Ralston in Eight-Man, District 8 play at Glidden.

The loss kept Ar-We-Va winless on the year at 0-4 in District 8 and overall.

With the win, G-R moved to 2-2 in District 8 and overall.

Glidden-Ralston led 14-8 after one quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 42-2 going into the fourth quarter.

Kock, who was 6-of-21 for 61 yards in the passing department, ran the ball 10 times for 68 yards with a 10-yard scoring run late in the second quarter.

Kock also scored on a 71-yard fumble recovery with 33 seconds left in the game.

Ragaller ran the ball 17 times for 159 yards with a 57-yard TD run to his credit.

He also had 175 yards on kickoff returns with a 73-yarder for a TD early in the first quarter.