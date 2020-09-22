Ar-We-Va topped by Glidden-Ralston in Eight-Man play

Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller each scored two touchdowns for Ar-We-Va on Friday night, but the Rockets were on the short end of the scoreboard in a 48-34 loss to Glidden-Ralston in Eight-Man, District 8 play at Glidden.
The loss kept Ar-We-Va winless on the year at 0-4 in District 8 and overall.
With the win, G-R moved to 2-2 in District 8 and overall.
Glidden-Ralston led 14-8 after one quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 42-2 going into the fourth quarter.
Kock, who was 6-of-21 for 61 yards in the passing department, ran the ball 10 times for 68 yards with a 10-yard scoring run late in the second quarter.
Kock also scored on a 71-yard fumble recovery with 33 seconds left in the game.
Ragaller ran the ball 17 times for 159 yards with a 57-yard TD run to his credit.
He also had 175 yards on kickoff returns with a 73-yarder for a TD early in the first quarter.
Damon Ehlers ran the ball 11 times for 32 yards with a three-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
Braeden Kirsch finished the game with two pass receptions for 44 yards.
"We turned the ball over four times and gave up three touchdowns of 35 or more. Glidden-Ralston did a nice job of mixing up looks with different eligible receivers that kept our defenders on their heels a bit," commented Ar-We-Va coach Chris Petersen.
"Offensively, we put up good numbers. We rushed for over 250 yards and threw for another 100."
"However, we were able to consistently convert on third and fourth down and we had turnovers at costly times in the game," Petersen remarked.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Ragaller had a monster night with 18 tackles, including a QB sack.
Kock added 5.5 tackles on the night. Cody Von Glan had five tackles in all. Ehlers finished with four tackles and Luke Smith had 3.2 tackles with a QB sack.