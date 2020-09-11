Ar-We-Va tops Exira/EH-K in four games at home

The Ar-We-Va girls opened Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Westside.
Sarah Smith’s Ar-We-Va club won 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, as the Rockets moved to 1-0 in the RVC, while improving to 2-3 overall in matches and 7-9 in games.
Jadeyn Smith had 12 kills, four ace serves and two blocks for Ar-We-Va.
Sara Schurke added 11 assists, seven kills and three aces. Maggie Ragaller finished with 15 assists, two kills and two digs.
Jamie Hausman contributed six kills, three digs and two ace serves.
Hannah Kraus had 11 digs and three aces. Kora Obrecht had seven kills and one dig with Bridget Cameron having three kills and one ace serve for the winners.
"We came out and executed our game plan in the first set. However, in set two we started to settle for tipping the ball back over the net. We also had some serve receive and serving errors in set two," commented Smith.
"We started to swing again in sets three and four. Our serve receive was much improved and we found a way to serve tough."
"The girls did a nice job of erasing set two from their memories and went back to taking care of the ball," Smith remarked.