Ar-We-Va track and field preview for 2022

The lack of depth didn’t hinder the Ar-We-Va track and field teams from having an outstanding finish to the 2021 season.

Ar-We-Va qualified eight events for state competition in Class 1A among the boys and girls a year ago.

“We have six boys returning with experience and should be able to pick up this year where we left off. We bring back only four girls that are healthy from last year, but they are competitive and work extremely hard at developing their strength and conditioning,” commented Schurke.

A total of 11 boys and six girls make up Ar-We-Va’s rosters this season.

The boys return six lettermen in seniors Cooper Kock, Will Ragaller, Braeden Kirsch, Conner Kirsch and Jon Dose and junior Timothy Dose.

Kock, Ragaller and Braeden Kirsch are all returning state qualifiers from last spring.

The three all were members of the Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team that placed 14th in Class 1A in one minute, 05.99 seconds.

The fourth member of that team was Zach Shimmer.

Kock also competed at state in the 110-meter high hurdles and high jump, placing second in the 110 highs (15.6) and 10th in the high jump (6-1).

Ragaller also competed at the state meet in the long jump and finished 17th with an effort of 19-1.

“A lot of the guys returning are bigger and stronger from last season and have the desire to be very competitive in their events,” Schurke said.

“They have all set personal goals to attain, so hopefully we can accomplish those. We also have a good number of young guys that have participated in football and basketball already this year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how well they compete in track this spring,” the Rocket boss remarked.

Filling out the boys’ roster are sophomore Isaac Lavana; and freshmen Wade Ragaller, Blayne Smith, Luke Lavana and JD Cone.

The Ar-We-Va girls return five veterans from a year ago.

They are juniors Maggie Ragaller, Kora Obrecht, Jamie Hausman and Elizabeth Brunner and sophomore Trista Reis.

The sixth member of the team is freshman Amber Ragaller.

Obrecht will be sidelined for the majority of the season after suffering an ACL injury early in the basketball season.

Ragaller, Obrecht, Hausman and Brunner are all returning state qualifiers with all four combining to compete in four events at the state meet a year ago.

The four competed on the Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team that placed fourth overall in Class 1A in 1:10.05.

Hausman and Obrecht both were members of Ar-We-Va’s state-qualifying 4x100 relay team that placed 20th overall in 53.37.

The other two members were Jadeyn Smith and Hannah Kraus.

Obrecht also competed in the long jump at the state meet and finished 16th at 14-7 1/2, while Ragaller also participated in the 400-meter hurdles with a 15th-place finish in 1:11.66.

“We’re low on numbers for the girls. Because of that, we’ll be looking to see where each girl will be able contribute,” Schurke said.

Composite Schedule

March

29 - Audubon Boys Invitational; 31 - Audubon Girls Invitational

April

19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, G-B; 21 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove; 25 - Woodbine Boys Invitational; 26 - Audubon Invitational, G-B; 28 - Woodbine Girls Invitational; 29 - South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, G-B

May