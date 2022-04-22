Ar-We-Va track and field teams compete at Ace Nelson Relays

The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ track and field teams were in action on Tuesday at the Ace Nelson Relays at Denison.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 38 team points to place eighth out of 11 schools.

Sioux City Heelan won the boys’ team title with 123 points.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va netted 19 points to take home 12th out of 13 competing schools.

Ridge View was your champion for the girls with 118.50 points.

Boys’ results

Leading the way for Ar-We-Va was Cooper Kock, who won both the high jump and 110-meter high hurdles titles.

He took first in the high jump with an effort of six feet, two inches, while also taking gold in the 110 highs in 15.51.

Jon Dose placed fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.38) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.83).

Kock added a fifth spot in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.18.

Girls’ results

Jamie Hausman had the top individual finish for Ar-We-Va, as she took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in a clocking of 18.02.

The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller, Hausman and Maggie Ragaller ran fourth in 1:17.23.