Ar-We-Va track and field teams compete at Ida Grove

The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational on Thursday at Ida Grove.
On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 65 points for sixth in the final team standings.
Ridge View earned the girls’ team title with 178 points.
On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va saw its first action of the season netting 29 points for ninth in the final team standings.
IKM-Manning claimed the boys’ team championship with 138 points.
Girls’ results
Individuals leading the way for Ar-We-Va were Kora Obrecht and Jadeyn Smith.
Obrecht won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 2 1/2 inch, while Smith took gold in the shot put with a toss of 35-6 1/2.
Ar-We-Va’s sprint medley relay team of Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman, Smith and Obrecht also placed first in two minutes, 01.15 seconds.
Hausman placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.35.
Maggie Ragaller ran third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:19.23.
The Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of Kraus, Hausman, Smith and Obrecht ran third as well in 54.39.
The 4x200 relay team of Kraus, Kallie Bromert, Sara Schurke and Smith finished fourth in 2:02.66.
And, Ar-We-Va’s shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner, Obrecht and Ragaller finished fifth in 1:20.67.
Trista Reis wound up sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:59.78.
Boys’ results
Cooper Kock paced the Ar-We-Va boys on Thursday, as the junior placed second in the high jump (5-10) and 110-meter high hurdles (16.83).
Kock added a fourth-place effort in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.54.
The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Zach Schimmer, Harley Molina, Braeden Kirsch and Kock finished sixth in 1:15.49.