Ar-We-Va track and field teams compete at Ida Grove

The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational on Thursday at Ida Grove.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 65 points for sixth in the final team standings.

Ridge View earned the girls’ team title with 178 points.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va saw its first action of the season netting 29 points for ninth in the final team standings.

IKM-Manning claimed the boys’ team championship with 138 points.

Girls’ results

Individuals leading the way for Ar-We-Va were Kora Obrecht and Jadeyn Smith.

Obrecht won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 2 1/2 inch, while Smith took gold in the shot put with a toss of 35-6 1/2.

Ar-We-Va’s sprint medley relay team of Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman, Smith and Obrecht also placed first in two minutes, 01.15 seconds.