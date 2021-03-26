Ar-We-Va track and field teams gear up for 2021 season

A total of 22 athletes plan to participate in track and field for Ar-We-Va in 2021.
Ar-We-Va will have 13 boys and nine girls compete under head coach Darin Schurke.
Girls’ outlook
This year’s roster for the Ar-We-Va girls includes three seniors, five sophomores and one freshman.
The three seniors are returning letterwinners from the 2019 spring season.
Returning senior veterans are Jadeyn Smith (shot put, discus, sprints, middle distance), Sara Schurke (shot put, discus, sprints) and Hannah Kraus (shot put, discus, sprints).
As a sophomore, Smith qualified for state meet in the shot put and placed 10th overall in Class 1A with a toss of 37 feet, one inch.
Sophomores out this year are Elizabeth Brunner (hurdles, sprints), Kallie Bromert (shot put, discus, sprints), Jamie Hausman (hurdles, sprints); Maggie Ragaller (high jump, hurdles, middle distance) and Kora Obrecht (long jump, hurdles, sprints).
The team’s lone freshman is Trista Reis (distance).
"Our meet experience is low with only the three seniors having competed in a meet due to the season being cancelled last year," commented Schurke.
"The girls are working extremely hard at developing their strength and conditioning during the preseason. With our low numbers, we will have to do our best to see where each girl will be able to contribute," he added.
Boys’ results
Nine lettermen from the 2019 season will bolster the Ar-We-Va boys’ track and field team in 2021.
Among the 13-member roster are four seniors, six juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.
Nine veterans return from the team two years ago, including juniors Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller, whom as freshmen were part of Ar-We-Va’s state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team that placed 18th overall in Class 1A in a time of 1:05.60.
The other two members of that relay team were Drew Schurke and Derek Oeser.
Kock will specialize in the hurdles and sprint events, while Ragaller will take part in the long jump, hurdles and anything from the 100 meters to 800 meters
Three of the four seniors out are returning veterans in Luke Smith (distance), Keaton Rosener (middle-long distance) and Jeffrey Molina (distance).
The fourth senior out is Zach Schimmer (hurdles, sprints, middle distance).
Besides Kock and Ragaller, other returning veterans in the junior class are Jon Dose (hurdles, middle distance), Damon Ehlers (shot put, sprints), Braeden Kirsch (sprints, middle distance) and Conner Kirsch (sprints).
Filling out the Rockets’ roster are sophomore Jason Soriano (sprints, middle distance) and freshmen Harley Molina (sprints, middle distance) and Emmett Neumann (discus, sprints, middle distance).
"The nine returning guys should be able to pick up this year where we left off. They are all have the desire to be very competitive in their events," Schurke said.
"We have a good number of young guys who have participated in football and basketball already this year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how well they compete at track this spring," the Rocket boss remarked.
2021 Composite Schedule
March
30 - Audubon Invitational, B
April
1 - Audubon Invitational, G; 12 - West Monona Invitational at Onawa, G-B; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, G-B; 22 - O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, G-B; 26 - Woodbine Invitational, B; 27 - Audubon Invitational, G-B; 29 - Woodbine Invitational, G; 30 - South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, G-B
May
3 - Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Woodbine, G-B; 6 - South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, G-B; 10 - East Sac County Relays at Sac City, G-B; 13 - Class 1A State Qualifying Meet, TBA