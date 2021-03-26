Ar-We-Va track and field teams gear up for 2021 season

"Our meet experience is low with only the three seniors having competed in a meet due to the season being cancelled last year," commented Schurke.

"The girls are working extremely hard at developing their strength and conditioning during the preseason. With our low numbers, we will have to do our best to see where each girl will be able to contribute," he added.

Boys’ results

Nine lettermen from the 2019 season will bolster the Ar-We-Va boys’ track and field team in 2021.

Among the 13-member roster are four seniors, six juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.

Nine veterans return from the team two years ago, including juniors Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller, whom as freshmen were part of Ar-We-Va’s state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team that placed 18th overall in Class 1A in a time of 1:05.60.

The other two members of that relay team were Drew Schurke and Derek Oeser.