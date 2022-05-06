Ar-We-Va track and field teams in action at RVC meet

The Ar-We-Va girls placed fifth and boys sixth in their respective divisions at the Rolling Valley Conference Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Dunlap.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va rang up 42 team points. Woodbine earned the conference team title with 167 points.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 44 points.

CAM claimed the boys’ team title with 161 points.

Girls’ results

Ar-We-Va picked up one RVC title on Tuesday, as the Rockets’ won the shuttle hurdle relay.

The foursome of Jamie Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller took gold in one minute, 13.82 seconds.

Maggie Ragaller placed second in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.11) and 400-meter hurdles (1:12.54).

Amber Ragaller took third in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches.

Brunner added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 30.46, while also taking fifth in the 100-meter dash in 14.45.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys were led by senior Cooper Kock, who claimed a pair of RVC titles after winning the high jump and 110-meter high hurdles.

Kock won the high jump at 5-8 and 110 highs in a time of 15.41.

Will Ragaller went 20-4 1/2 in the long jump to take second place.

The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Ragaller, Conner Kirsch, Braeden Kirsch and Kock ran third in 1:08.01.

Kock and Ragaller placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.40 and 1:00.66.