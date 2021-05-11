Ar-We-Va track and field teams run at Jim Yunek Relays

The Ar-We-Va boys took seventh and girls 10th in their respective divisions at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thursday at Lake City.
On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va netted 46 team points.
Pocahontas Area won the boys’ team title with 105.50 points.
On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va finished with 20 team points.
Pocahontas Area also took home the girls’ team title with 87 points.
Boys’ results
Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller both won individual titles for Ar-We-Va on Thursday.
Kock took first in the high jump at six feet, four inches, while Ragaller won the 400-meter hurdles in 59.65 seconds.
The two also competed on the Rockets’ winning shuttle hurdle relay team that crossed first in 1:08.82.
Zach Schimmer and Braeden Kirsch were the other two hurdlers.
Kock added a second-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.74.
Ragaller finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-6 1/2.
Girls’ results
Leading the way for the Ar-We-Va girls was Kora Obrecht, who placed second in the long jump at 15-3 1/2.
Jadeyn Smith took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 35-4.
And, the Rockets’ 4x200 relay team of Hannah Kraus, Maggie Ragaller, Smith and Obrecht ran fourth in 1:55.39.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Pocahontas Area 104.50; 2. IKM-Manning 90; 3. Southeast Valley 86; 4. tie: East Sac County and Glidden-Ralston, 78; 6. Newell-Fonda 64; 7. Ar-We-Va 46; 8. South Central Calhoun 38.50; 9. Paton-Churdan 2
Girls
1. Pocahontas Area 87; 2. tie: South Central Calhoun and Manson-Northwest Webster 78; 4. IKM-Manning 72; 5. Glidden-Ralston 66; 5. Southeast Valley 60; 7. Newell-Fonda 52; 8. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 28; 9. East Sac County 22; 10. Ar-We-Va 20; 11. Paton-Churdan 18