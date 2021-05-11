Ar-We-Va track and field teams run at Jim Yunek Relays

The Ar-We-Va boys took seventh and girls 10th in their respective divisions at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thursday at Lake City.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va netted 46 team points.

Pocahontas Area won the boys’ team title with 105.50 points.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va finished with 20 team points.

Pocahontas Area also took home the girls’ team title with 87 points.

Boys’ results

Cooper Kock and Will Ragaller both won individual titles for Ar-We-Va on Thursday.

Kock took first in the high jump at six feet, four inches, while Ragaller won the 400-meter hurdles in 59.65 seconds.

The two also competed on the Rockets’ winning shuttle hurdle relay team that crossed first in 1:08.82.

Zach Schimmer and Braeden Kirsch were the other two hurdlers.