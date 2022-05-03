Ar-We-Va's Kock places 13th in high jump at Drake Relays

Ar-We-Va senior Cooper Kock competed in the high jump competition at the Drake Relays on Friday and finished 13th overall with a best effort of six feet, three inches.

Kock cleared opening height at 6-1 on his first attempt. He cleared 6-3 on his second attempt, but then missed all three attempts at 6-5.

Junior Jacob Kieler of Cedar Falls and senior Jack Noble of North Polk both cleared 6-9, but Noble was recognized as the champion after a number of tiebreakers.