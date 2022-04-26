Ar-We-Va's Kock qualifies for Drake Relays high jump competition

The Ar-We-Va track and field teams were in competition on Thursday at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational on Thursday at Ida Grove.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 47 points and placed fifth overall in the final standings.

The Ar-We-Va girls finished with four points for ninth place overall.

IKM-Manning won the boys’ team title with 108 points, while Ridge View claimed the girls’ team title with 187 points.

Boys’ results

Cooper Kock paced the Ar-We-Va boys on Thursday, as the senior took gold in the high jump, 110-meter high hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.

Kock cleared six feet, four inches to win the high jump, earning him a spot in the Drake Relays competition set for Friday morning at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

He also won the 110 highs in 15.93 seconds, while claiming the 400 hurdles in 1:00.10.

The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Wade Ragaller, Luke Lavana, Blayne Smith and Kock ran second in 1:08.90.

Jon Dose placed third in the 200-meter dash in 24.35. He also took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 55.59.

Will Ragaller finished sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:06.69.

The 4x100 relay team of Will Ragaller, Braeden Kirsch, Conner Kirsch and Dose ran sixth in 49.01.

Girls’ results