Ar-We-Va's Kock sets new high jump record at 6-6

The Ar-We-Va boys tallied 26 points en route to placing 10th overall at the Phil Hummel Relays on Monday at Woodbine.

Woodbine cruised to the team championship with 162 points. West Harrison was a distant second to the Tigers with 74 points.

Highlighting the efforts for Ar-We-Va was Cooper Kock, who took gold in both the high jump and 110 high hurdles.

Kock set a new Ar-We-Va school record in the high jump, as he cleared six feet, six inches, breaking the old record of 6-5 shared by Tyler Tryon and Keegan Simons.

Competing in the high jump for only the second meet, Kock had three attempts at 6-7 fall just short.

His previous best was 5-10.

Kock also won the 110 highs in a time of 16.85 seconds, just edging Boyer Valley’s Carsan Wood, who took second in 16.95.

Logan Smith placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 25.76.

Harley Molina also ran fifth in the junior varsity 100-meter dash in 13.89.