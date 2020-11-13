Ar-We-Va's Petersen steps down as football coach for Rockets

When coaches step down, the first thing they usually ponder is if they’re leaving the cupboard bare, whether in regards to players or coaches.

"Honestly, Ar-We-Va is set up to have a good season next year. They return five or six starters and a lot of other guys who gained valuable experience this past season," remarked Petersen, who also said that having two former players on his coaching staff was truly beneficial.

"No doubt about it," Petersen said. "Having two former players on my staff who know exactly how the program operates and the principles of how things are run will only make this a seamless transition."

Ar-We-Va has yet to name a replacement for Petersen, but a new head coach is expected to be announced soon, according to the former Rocket boss, who is the father of two daughters, Cadence, 11, and Kora, 9, and one son, Marshall, 4.

Petersen said that he can’t thank his players and community enough for all of the support he has been rewarded with over the years.