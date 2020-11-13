Ar-We-Va's Petersen steps down as football coach for Rockets

Stressing the need to dedicate more time to his family and professional responsibilities, Ar-We-Va’s Chris Petersen has turned in his resignation as the school’s head football coach after a successful seven-year run with the Rockets.
Petersen, 39, also is in his second year as Ar-We-Va’s PK-12 Principal and currently finishing up his superintendency program.
"Honestly, I knew this past summer that the 2020 football season was probably going to be my last. It wasn’t an easy decision by any means, but I just realized that I wasn’t going to be able to give the program the time it deserves, so I made the decision to step away," commented Petersen.
Petersen has 15 years of football experience, including 11 years on the sidelines as a head coach.
He was in charge of the Melcher-Dallas football team from 2006-2009 and took the reigns at Ar-We-Va at the start of the 2014 season, rebuilding the Rockets into one of the best small-school Eight-Man programs in the state of Iowa.
Petersen fielded an overall record of 43-28 with five playoff appearances in his seven years at Ar-We-Va, which rose to being the top-ranked team in the state in 2016 and 2018.
Both of those years ended, though, with Ar-We-Va falling one game shy of reaching the UNI-Dome at Cedar Falls and spots in the state semifinals.
Petersen led Melcher-Dallas to the playoffs in all four years he was the head coach, but the school never won a playoff game under his watch.
Petersen guided Ar-We-Va to postseason play in his initial year with the Rockets in 2014.
The postseason run then grew to three years in row with playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, following that up with postseason trips in 2018 and 2020.
Petersen earned his first playoff win as a head coach in 2015 after a thrilling 50-46 first-round Rocket victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids.
Ar-We-Va went 3-5 overall in the playoffs under Petersen, who said he was very fortunate to coach kids who would do anything he asked of them without questioning why.
"It was quite a run. I was extremely fortunate to be able to coach a lot of talented kids. But beyond their play on the field, my players had character and tremendous work ethics," Petersen said.
"That made it very easy to coach them. It really transcended into more than wins and losses, because literally they would run through a brick wall for you," he added.
When coaches step down, the first thing they usually ponder is if they’re leaving the cupboard bare, whether in regards to players or coaches.
"Honestly, Ar-We-Va is set up to have a good season next year. They return five or six starters and a lot of other guys who gained valuable experience this past season," remarked Petersen, who also said that having two former players on his coaching staff was truly beneficial.
"No doubt about it," Petersen said. "Having two former players on my staff who know exactly how the program operates and the principles of how things are run will only make this a seamless transition."
Ar-We-Va has yet to name a replacement for Petersen, but a new head coach is expected to be announced soon, according to the former Rocket boss, who is the father of two daughters, Cadence, 11, and Kora, 9, and one son, Marshall, 4.
Petersen said that he can’t thank his players and community enough for all of the support he has been rewarded with over the years.
"I’ve been able to develop a lot of relationships through football, and I would like to think that I’ve made a small impact on a lot of kids’ lives both on and off the field," Petersen said.
Life can change in the blink of an eye. That’s why Petersen said now is the right moment for him to take time off from the sport that has given him so much enjoyment and satisfaction.
"Truly, it probably won’t hit me until next August or the first Friday night when I’m not on the sidelines, but everything in life is about timing," Petersen said.
"For me, that time is now. I feel good about the direction I’m heading in and I feel good about the direction of the Ar-We-Va football program, so I’m comfortable that I’m leaving it in good shape with a solid foundation," stated Petersen, who did not rule out a return to coaching in the future.
"I can’t say that I will never get back into coaching. It’s in my blood, but for now, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and seeing where my administration role takes me," Petersen said.