Ar-We-Va's Ragaller tosses perfect game against Wildcats

The Ar-We-Va boys saw a two-game losing streak go by the wayside on

Wednesday night, as the

Rockets got an outstanding pitching performance from Will Ragaller in a 13-0 Rocket victory in five innings over Glidden-Ralston at Westside.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 5-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 7-4 overall.

Ragaller threw all five innings and tossed a perfect game, as he struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced in throwing only 63 pitches.

Ragaller also stood out at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and scoring two runs.

Blayne Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Cooper Kock went 1-for-3 with a double. Damon Ehlers was 1-for-1 with two runs.

Jeffrey Molina also went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run for the Rockets.