Area athletes fare well in Class 1A at state track and field meet

Small-school teams in the coverage area of the Denison Bulletin and Review enjoyed a lot of success at the 2021 State Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Five individuals and one relay team in Class 1A all brought home medals after finishing eighth or better in competition that took place Thursday through Saturday.

Ar-We-Va Girls

Leading the way for Ar-We-Va was its shuttle hurdle relay team.

The foursome of sophomores Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman and Kora Obrecht first competed on Thursday night and qualified sixth for the finals in one minute, 11.65 seconds.

In the finals on Saturday, the team won their heat and wound up fourth overall in Class 1A in a season-best time of 1:10.05.

Belle Plaine won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.90.

Senior Jadeyn Smith competed in the shot put event on Thursday and just finished out of medal contention with a ninth-best effort of 36 feet, 7 3/4 inches.