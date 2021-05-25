Area athletes fare well in Class 1A at state track and field meet

Small-school teams in the coverage area of the Denison Bulletin and Review enjoyed a lot of success at the 2021 State Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
Five individuals and one relay team in Class 1A all brought home medals after finishing eighth or better in competition that took place Thursday through Saturday.
Ar-We-Va Girls
Leading the way for Ar-We-Va was its shuttle hurdle relay team.
The foursome of sophomores Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman and Kora Obrecht first competed on Thursday night and qualified sixth for the finals in one minute, 11.65 seconds.
In the finals on Saturday, the team won their heat and wound up fourth overall in Class 1A in a season-best time of 1:10.05.
Belle Plaine won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.90.
Senior Jadeyn Smith competed in the shot put event on Thursday and just finished out of medal contention with a ninth-best effort of 36 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Obrecht placed 16th overall in the long jump on Thursday with a best leap of 14-7 1/2.
On Friday, Ragaller took part in the 400-meter hurdles and finished 15th overall in 1:11.66.
Also on the Friday, the Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of senior Hannah Kraus, sophomore Jamie Hausman, Obrecht and Smith took 20th overall in 53.37.
The Ar-We-Va girls tallied five points as a team and finished in a six-way tie for 40th place in Class 1A.
Ar-We-Va boys
Junior Cooper Kock led the highlights for the Ar-We-Va boys, as he placed second overall in the Class 1A 110-meter high hurdles.
Kock ran 15.88 in the prelims on Friday to qualify seventh for Saturday’s final.
In the finals, Kock turned in a time of 15.16 to place second behind Lisbon’s Kole Becker, who won the event in 15.06.
Junior Will Ragaller competed in the long jump on Thursday and finished 17th overall with a best effort of 19-1.
Also on Thursday, the Rockets’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Ragaller, senior Zach Schimmer, junior Braeden Kirsch and Kock ran 14th overall in 1:05.99.
On Friday, Kock also competed in the high jump and wound up 10th overall with a best effort of 6-1.
Boyer Valley girls
Boyer Valley freshman Lauren Malone competed in the Class 1A 400-meter hurdles on Friday and earned a medal after placing sixth overall in 1:09.03.
She went in 13th at 1:10.58.
Her sixth-place finished garnered BV three team points, good for a four-way tie for 51st overall.
Boyer Valley boys
Sophomore Patrick Hefferan competed in the both the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter run at the state meet.
He ran the 3,200 on Thursday and finished 11th overall in Class 1A in 10:17.25.
Then on Saturday, he wound up 12th overall in the 1,600 in 4:45.69 after going in 15th from the state-qualifying meet.
IKM-M girls
Senior Alexa Ahrenholtz had the top finish for IKM-Manning, as she placed seventh overall in the Class 1A high jump on Friday at 5-0.
In action on Thursday, sophomore Morgan Hanson ran 23rd in the 3,000-meter run in 12:12.61, while junior Bianca Cadwell took 19th in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.25 after going in 20th.
Then on Saturday, the Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of sophomore Amber Halbur, sophomore Maddie Snyder, Cadwell and Ahrenholtz ran 24th in the sprint medley relay finals in 1:57.26.
IKM-Manning netted two points as a team and finished in an eight-way tie for 55th in Class 1A.
IKM-M boys
Senior Quentin Dreyer competed in four events for IKM-Manning at the state meet.
Dreyer earned state medals in both the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters.
He finished fourth in the 1,600 on Saturday in 4:34.13.
Two days earlier on Thursday, he finished eighth in the 3,200 in 10:04.37.
Junior Amos Rasmussen competed in the 100-meter dash prelims on Thursday and finished 16th overall in 11.60 after going in 20th.
Also on Thursday, the Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of sophomore Hunter Smith, senior Connor Keller, junior Akim Duot and Dreyer ran 20th in 8:47.85.