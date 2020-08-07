Area baseball players earn all-district recognition from IHSBCA

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) released its all-district teams for the 2020 season.
Four area players were honored for their efforts this past season, including three athletes from Denison-Schleswig in the Northwest District of Class 3A.
Junior Braiden Heiden earned a spot on the first team as a utility player.
Senior utility player Jack Mendlik and junior catcher Nathan Gallup both were honored on the second team.
IKM-Manning sophomore Nolan Ramsey also was recognized as a utility player on the Class 1A, Southwest District second team.
Heiden stood out for D-S at the plate and on the mound this past season.
Heiden hit .323 with 21 hits in 65 at bats. He led the team with seven doubles, four home runs and 18 runs batted in, while sitting second in runs scored with 14 and tying for the team lead in triples with one.
He also was 6-of-6 in the stolen base department.
On the hill, Heiden recorded a 4-1 overall record with ridiculous 0.46 earned run average in 30.2 innings of work.
He allowed 10 runs (two earned) on 13 hits, struck out 45 and walked only 15. Opponents hit just .108 off him.
Mendlik batted leadoff for the Monarchs and hit .333 with a team-high 22 hits on the year, including two doubles with six RBIs and 15 runs scored.
He also stole nine bases in 11 attempts.
On the mound, Mendlik went 4-2 overall with a 2.97 ERA in 30.2 innings of work. He yielded 17 runs on 23 hits with 38 strikeouts and nine walks.
Gallup was a .339 hitter for D-S this past summer with 19 hits, including six doubles and two home runs. He drove in 16 runs and scored twice on the year.
His six doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs all were good for second on the team behind Heiden.
Heiden and Mendlik both were honored on the Hawkeye 10 Conference first team, while Gallup was a second-team pick.
Ramsey led all IKM-Manning batters with a .438 average, collecting a team-high 14 hits in 32 at bats, while also leading the Wolves with 11 RBIs.
He netted one double, scored six runs and was 3-of-3 stealing bases.
Ramsey earned a spot on the Western Iowa Conference second team.
Class 3A, Northwest District
First Team
Pitcher: Colton Korver, MOC-FV, Jr.; Mark Eddie, Storm Lake, Jr.; Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sr.
Catcher: Spencer Kleene, SB-L, Sr.; Cam Smith, Sioux City Heelan, Sr.
First Base: Ethan Heiter, Spencer, Jr.
Second Base: Caden Matson, Humboldt, Soph.
Shortstop: Jared Sitzmann, Sioux City Heelan, Sr.
Third Base: Jake Massey, SB-L, Sr.
Outfield: Max Venne, Sioux City Heelan, Sr.; Jailen Hansen, Storm Lake, Jr; Kyle Morony, Spencer, Sr.
Utility: Deric Fitzgerald, SB-L, Sr.; Brant Hogue, S.C. Heelan, Sr.; Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig, Jr.; ADam DeBoer, MOC-FV, Sr.
Second Team
Pitcher: Ben Dixon, S.C. Heelan, Sr.; Devin Dirkx, Spencer, Soph.; Jacob Thurm, Humboldt, Sr.
Catcher: Ben Raveling, Storm Lake, Jr.; Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig, Jr.
First Base: Jacob Kramer, MOC-FV, Sr.
Second Base: Trevor Stoltze, SB-L, Sr.
Shortstop: Slade Sibenaller, Carroll High, Jr.
Third Base: Braiden Hurd, Le Mars, Jr.
Outfield: Ben Freiberg, SB-L, Sr.; Nick Eisbecker, Spencer, Sr.; Trent Hope, S.C. Heelan, Sr.
Utility: Jack Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.; Cameron Rindone, Algona, Jr.; Cody Moser, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Sr.; Josh Pratt, Le Mars, Sr.
Class 1A, Southwest District
First Team
Pitcher: Isaac Gavin, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Sr.; Jeff Miller, C.B. St. Albert, Sr.; Brennan Sefrit, Bedford, Sr.; Kade Schlepp, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.
Catcher: Jack Franey, Martensdale-SM, Jr.; Tyler Vandewater, Nodaway Valley, Sr.
First Base: Isaac Sherrill, C.B. St. Albert, Jr.
Second Base: Cole Cassady, Martensdale-SM, Sr.
Shortstop: Cy Patterson, C.B. St. Albert, Jr
Third Base: Michael Evertsen, Central Decatur, Sr.
Outfield: Carson Elbert, Martensdale-SM, Jr; Lance Wright, C.B. St. Albert, Sr.; Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren, Jr.; Peyton Clipperton, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sr.
Utility: Lane Pryor, Woodbine, Jr.; Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren, Sr.; Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Jr.; Kasey Carter, Martensdale-SM, Soph.; Lane Spieker, CAM, Soph.
Second Team
Pitcher: Joel Klocke, Audubon, Jr.; Bode Dykens, Lamoni, Jr.; Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Luke Hubbard, C.B. St. Albert, Jr.
Catcher: Kolby Nelson, CAM, Sr.; Dylan Swaney, Bedford, Jr.
First Base: Ben Tibken, CAM, Sr.
Second Base: Jonathon Weaver, Lenox, Soph.
Shortstop: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr, Fr.
Third Base: Keygan Day, Stanton, Sr.
Outfield: Skyler Schultes, Audubon, Sr.; Tyler Pearson, Southwest Valley, Sr.; Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Joe Kauffman, CAM, Soph.
Utility: Landon Gilliland, Lamoni, Jr.; Colby Rich, CAM, Soph.; Nolan Ramsey, IKM-Manning, Soph.; Mason King, West Harrison, Fr.; Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr, Jr.