Area swimmers compete for first-place Blue Fins team

Swimmers from Denison, Carroll, Clarinda, Harlan, Manning and Perry competed at the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS) Regional Swim Meet on March 26 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Under the team name of Blue Fins, the 43 area swimmers actually took first place out of 40 teams that included athletes from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The competition consisted of two sessions.

The first session was for those 10 and under and included 200 swimmers, while the second session was for those 11-18 and included 500 swimmers.

The Blue Fins team was considered a Big team and took first place out of eight teams.

After combining scores, the Blue Fins team had the highest total of 1,474.50 points, good for first place overall.

The West Fargo Flyers took second with 1,175 points.

The Northern Lakes Aquatic Club was third overall with 1,166.50 points.

The area swimmers who participated for the Blue Fins team with their individual results are below.

8-Under Boys

Jack March (2nd); Gavin Malone (6th); Ryder Sierecht (20th); Cash England (23rd); Owen Williams (24th)

9-10 Girls

Ava Hinote (4th); Kynlee Schwarte (15th); Isabelle Blume (27th); Madison Blume (43rd)

9-10 Boys

Collin Malone (5th); Reanaud Deardorff (23rd); Dyson Deardorff (25th); Eagan Berndt (31st)

11-12 Girls

Kennedy Zehner (3rd); Rio Hammitt (11th); Stella Mahrt (18th); Sophia Malone (20th); Ellie Seibrecht (47th); Kassidy Neligh (50th); Adelyn Berndt (53rd)

11-12 Boys

Landen Cadwell (8th); Reef Lankford (47th)

15-18 Girls

Elaina Vrchoticky (18th)

15-18 Boys