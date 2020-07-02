Arkfeld, Slater spark Monarch girls past LC in league action

Allana Arkfeld went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Hannah Slater belted her third home run of the season on Monday night, as Denison-Schleswig posted a 6-3 varsity softball victory over Lewis Central at Council Bluffs.
The win was the second in three games for D-S, which improved to 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 3-7 overall.
Kevin Dau’s D-S club scored three runs in the top of the first inning with all three crossing after two outs.
LC pushed two runs across in the lower half of the first to make it 3-2.
The Monarchs scored two runs in the fourth to make it 5-2. The host Titans scored their final run in the fifth to make it 5-3.
D-S then scored the game’s final run in the seventh.
The Monarchs outhit LC by an 11-5 margin.
Arkfeld’s four-hit night included a double.
Kennedy Marten went 2-for-3 with one run batted in and one run.
Kira Langenfeld also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Slater finished 1-for-4 with her solo shot in the first inning after two outs.
Cambri Brodersen went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Payton Goslar also was 1-for-2. Teryn Fink crossed the plate once for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.
LC left five runners on the bases.
Hailey Meseck started in the circle for D-S and took the win in four innings of work. She gave up two runs on three hits, struck out one and walked one.
Brodersen threw the final three innings for the Monarchs, yielding one run on two hits.
"Tonight, we were able to get timely hits with two outs and with runners on base to score runs. That was pretty much the difference," Dau said.
"I just told the girls that if they can get 11 hits and score six runs, they’re going to win the majority of their games. In our wins, we’ve put runs on the board with timely hits. That’s what it takes," he added.
"It was a good win over a good LC team. Anytime you can beat LC, it’s a good win," Dau remarked.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game in four innings, 8-5.
Autumn Nemitz went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs for D-S.
Delaney Lutz went 2-for-3 with one run for the winners.
Kiana Schulz also was 1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs.
Lauren Bowker and Claire Leinen each went 1-for-2 with one run apiece.
Nemitz tossed three innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two Ks and three walks.
Leinen threw one inning for the win. She didn’t allow a hit or run and struck out two LC batters.