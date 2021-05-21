Athletic group greets Monarch baseball coach Wessel

Denison-Schleswig will field a very athletic baseball team this summer with 11 returning lettermen, including six starters back in uniform for third-year head coach Travis Wessel.
The D-S boys went 4-6 in Hawkeye 10 play and 11-9 overall a year ago under Wessel, who will be joined in the dugout by third-year assistant coach Jacob Brawner.
Four of the six returning starters for D-S also were all-conference performers a year ago.
Headlining the list of returning veterans are senior pitcher/infielder Braiden Heiden, senior pitcher/infielder Carter Wessel, senior catcher Nathan Gallup and senior pitcher/outfielder Evan Turin.
Heiden batted .323 last summer with a team-high 21 hits. He led the Monarchs with seven doubles, four home runs and 18 runs batted in, while tying for the team lead with one triple.
Heiden also scored 14 runs and stole six bases in six attempts.
As a pitcher, Heiden went 4-1 with a 0.46 earned run average, striking out 45 and walking only 15 en route to being named a H-10 first-team honoree after being a second-team selection as a sophomore.
Wessel and Gallup both were H-10 second-team picks a year ago after the two were honorable mention choices two years ago.
Wessel hit ..316 with 18 hits, including one double. He also drove in 10 runs and scored 13 runs last summer.
Gallup batted .339 a year ago with 19 total hits, including six doubles and two home runs.
He also knocked in 16 runs and scored twice.
Turin, on the other hand, hit .245 a year ago with 13 hits to go with one triple, four RBIs and 12 runs scored en route to earning H-10 honorable mention recognition.
Other starters back for the Monarchs are juniors Hunter Emery (P/IF) and Trey Brotherton (P/IF).
Brotherton hit .294 last summer with 15 hits, including three doubles and two homers. He also had 13 RBIs and scored 10 runs.
Other returning letterwinners for D-S are seniors Caden Fletcher (P/OF) and Parker Bekkerus (P/1B); junior Harrison Dahm (P/C/IF); and sophomores Jaxon Wessel (P/UT) and Jaxson Hildebrand (P/UT).
"We have a great group of seniors. Four of them have been three-year starters and are great leaders," commented Wessel.
"We return six starters, but a couple of the returning letterwinners that weren’t starters played important roles off the bench last season. We also bring back two of top three pitchers and five of the top six, so we’re going to have a very athletic team with great youth filling out the varsity roster," he added.
Filling out the varsity roster for the Monarchs are juniors Devin Fink and freshmen Jake Fink and Luke Wiebers.
A tough 2021 schedule has been put together for D-S.
"We will be playing four to six games a week and playing in the tough Hawkeye 10. Our nonconference schedule is tough as well with the additions of Sioux City Heelan, Sioux City North and Sioux Center," Wessel said.
When looking at the H-10 race, Wessel feels that Council Bluffs St. Albert will be the favorite for the title.
"No matter who you play, we will need to show up and compete as there will be no easy game," remarked Wessel, whose club will open its season on Monday, May 24, with a varsity-only contest at Spencer at 5:30 p.m.
2021 JV/V Schedule
May
24 - at Spencer, V, 5:30 p.m.; 25 - at Carroll, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 27 - vs. Atlantic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 28 - vs. O-A/BC-IG, V/JV/ 5:30 p.m.
June
1 - vs. Glenwood, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 2 - at C.B. St. Albert, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 3 - vs. Harlan, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 7 - at Shenandoah, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 8 - vs. Lewis Central, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 10 - vs. Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 14 - vs. Clarinda, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 15 - at Harlan, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 17 - at Atlantic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 19 - at Audubon, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 22 - vs. C.B. St. Albert, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 24 - at Lewis Central, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 25 - at MV/A-O/CO-U, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 28 - at Red Oak, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 29 - vs. South O’Brien, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.
July
1 - vs. Creston, V DH, 5:30 p.m.; 5 - at Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 7 - at Greene County, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 9 - at Sioux City Heelan, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 12 - at Sioux City North, JV/V, 5:30 p.m.; 13 - vs. Sioux Center, V, 6:30 p.m.; 14 - vs. Storm Lake, V, 7 p.m.