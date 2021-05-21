Athletic group greets Monarch baseball coach Wessel

"We return six starters, but a couple of the returning letterwinners that weren’t starters played important roles off the bench last season. We also bring back two of top three pitchers and five of the top six, so we’re going to have a very athletic team with great youth filling out the varsity roster," he added.

Filling out the varsity roster for the Monarchs are juniors Devin Fink and freshmen Jake Fink and Luke Wiebers.

A tough 2021 schedule has been put together for D-S.

"We will be playing four to six games a week and playing in the tough Hawkeye 10. Our nonconference schedule is tough as well with the additions of Sioux City Heelan, Sioux City North and Sioux Center," Wessel said.

When looking at the H-10 race, Wessel feels that Council Bluffs St. Albert will be the favorite for the title.

"No matter who you play, we will need to show up and compete as there will be no easy game," remarked Wessel, whose club will open its season on Monday, May 24, with a varsity-only contest at Spencer at 5:30 p.m.

2021 JV/V Schedule