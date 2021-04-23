Atlantic clips D-S girls in tennis after sweeping doubles

Visiting Atlantic won all three doubles matches en route to a 5-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference tennis victory over the Denison-Schleswig girls on Tuesday at Denison.

It was the first home match of the 2021 season for Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad, which lost its second consecutive best-of-nine dual in falling to 2-2 overall in matches on the year.

D-S won four of the six singles matches before Atlantic swept all three doubles matches from the host Monarchs.

Winning their singles matches for D-S were Paola Martinez at No. 1, Kiana Schulz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3 and Evelyn Lopez at No. 5.

"We picked up four singles wins, but couldn’t win one of our doubles matches to secure the win," commented Pauley.

"We had a lot of opportunities to win. Learning to finish comes with experience and this team is so close. I’m proud of the way we fought tonight," he added.

"Martinez won her number one singles match 8-2. Getting wins being number one is a difficult thing to do. I’m proud of the way she is competing every match."