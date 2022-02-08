Atlantic defeats Monarch boys in non-league contest at Denison

Atlantic put together a nice run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, as the Trojans were able to pick up a 69-61 victory over the Denison-Schleswig boys on Friday night at Denison.

The game did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings, as D-S fell to 11-6 overall after its eight-point setback at home.

Each team had 10-point scoring advantages in the first half.

Atlantic led 23-13 after one quarter, but D-S then outscored the Trojans 19-9 in the second to pull even at 32-32 at halftime.

Atlantic outscored D-S by four at 13-9 in the third quarter for a 45-41 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

“Atlantic did a really good job attacking us in our halfcourt man-to-man defense. That was the first time this year a team broke our defense down that easily,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“I thought our guys responded well in the second quarter. We led for a bit of the third, but Atlantic went on a run to end the third and at the start of the fourth. We just never really got back into the game,” he added.

With the game in reach in the fourth, the D-S boys struggled at the free throw line, as the Monarchs were just 12-of-29 overall at the foul line on the night.

D-S also was just 3-of-13 from three-point territory.

Atlantic is guided by DSH grad and former Monarch standout Derek Hall.

“Give coach Hall and his kids credit. They were the aggressors all night,” noted Fink, whose team turned the ball 14 times in the defeat.

Luke Wiebers paced the D-S boys with 17 points, adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Carson Seuntjens had 11 points, five boards and two assists.

Lance Arkfeld was the third Monarch to reach double figures with 10 points to go with five boards and two shot blocks.

Matthew Weltz chipped in with nine points. Gavin Hipnar had six points, seven boards and two assists and two steals.

Hunter Emery finished with three points. Jaxon Wessel had two points, five boards, threer steals and two assists.

Jake Fink also had two points and two boards for the Monarchs, which will hook up with Atlantic again on Tuesday, February 15, at Atlantic in their H-10 matchup.

Freshmen results

Atlantic defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 40-23, as the Monarchs fell to 2-13 overall.

Cody Schulte led D-S with 11 points. Dominik Garcia and Anthony Arambula each tossed in four points.

Score by Quarters

Atlantic...........23 9 13 24 - 69